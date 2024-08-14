August 15, 1969: Revisiting the Woodstock music festival

On 15 August 1969, history was made in Bethel, New York, when the Woodstock Music & Art Fair kicked off. Originally planned as a music festival for 50,000 attendees, it rapidly ballooned into a cultural phenomenon, drawing an estimated 400,000 people. This three-day event, featuring performances by legendary artists such as Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, and The Who, became a defining moment for the counterculture movement of the 1960s.

The Spirit of Woodstock

Woodstock was more than just a concert; it was a testament to the era’s ideals of peace, love, and unity. Amidst the backdrop of the Vietnam War and social upheaval, Woodstock emerged as a sanctuary for young people seeking an escape from societal norms and a place to express their collective hopes for a better future. The festival's ethos resonated with a generation disillusioned by war and striving for change, capturing the essence of the era’s cultural and political climate.