Arcilla, Olivarez forge Open duel

Johnny Arcilla and Eric Jed Olivarez leveraged their experience and determination to dominate their respective brackets and arrange another title face-off in the Mayor Eric Olivarez National Tennis Championships in Sucat, Parañaque on Saturday.

Arcilla, known for his resilience, faced a tough third-round match against John Benedict Aguilar, ultimately prevailing before overpowering Fritz Verdad in the quarterfinals.

He then defeated Vicente Anasta to secure another shot at an Open crown in the Group A tournament presented by Dunlop.

The 44-year-old Davis Cup veteran and 10-time PCA Open champion breezed past Rocky Villaruel and Andre Rodriguez in the initial rounds. However, he encountered resistance from Aguilar, dropping the first set before battling back to win 2-6, 6-4, 7-5, and advance to the finals at the Olivarez Sports Center.

He regained his rhythm against Verdad, achieving a decisive 6-1, 6-4 victory, and later held off Anasta with a 6-3, 6-3 win to earn another title crack in Series II of the two-week tennis festival hosted and sponsored by Mayor Olivarez as part of the family’s commitment to fostering and promoting the sport.

In the lower bracket of the 64-player draw, Olivarez showcased his power and determination in his quest for redemption. He dominated Arnold Arca with a 6-0, 6-0 win, routed Aleksander Po Fernandez 6-1, 6-2, secured a 6-1, 3-0(ret.) victory over Rolly Saga, crushed Loucas Fernandez 6-0, 6-2, and blanked Fritz Bernales in the semifinals.

This sets the stage for another intense showdown between two of the country’s top players, who last met in the Series I final in June. Arcilla emerged victorious in a thrilling three-set match, extending his head-to-head lead over Olivarez to 4-1.

The final is scheduled on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, in the juniors category, Stefi Aludo, Jan Cadee Dagoon, and Joy Ansay advanced to the semifinals of the girls’ 18-and-under category with commanding wins.