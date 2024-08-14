Ain’t no mountain high enough, ain’t no island far enough

In recent months, teams from the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) have been to various parts of the country visiting local ports as well as wonderful places and tourist destinations.

This was to document infrastructure developments in various ports and to conduct video shoots at every scenic spot worthy of every traveler’s eye.

The port of Davao has seen remarkable improvements under the able leadership of Port Manager Analee Aguila and under the guidance of PPA general manager Jay Santiago. The port itself is a place to behold as its operations move like clockwork.

Out of the port, what a wonderful feeling it is to ride the waves and smell the sea breeze on the way to the Island Garden City of Samal! This is a well-known tourist destination and, quite a number of foreign and local tourists will tell you like heaven it is to be there. Yes, of course, we have the pixels and videos to prove it! Wait for the AVPs that will be shown in every port in a couple of weeks and, of course, on PPA TV!

After the rousing waves and the island, it was like being on cloud nine to hike up the mountains! What a sight to behold and a stress reliever it is to trek to the ancestral domain of our brothers and sisters in Talaingod, home of the Indigenous People belonging to the Ata-Manobo tribe.

Mountain resorts, rivers, and inland feasts for the eyes abound in the once rebel-infested area. Once a security-risk location, the area is now a lovely choice for travelers who want a brand new escape from the city.

The PPA is in close coordination with the stakeholders in line with PBBM’s project of greening the Philippines as part of the government’s environmental protection and preservation measures.

This is in addition to the total of 12 million trees that have been planted nationwide under GM Santiago’s leadership with the cooperation of all terminal operators, contractors, the DENR, and various stakeholders. In September, during Maritime Awareness Month, projects like coastal cleanups and tree-planting are on tap.

It is heartwarming to know that the PPA and the Davao PMO will be involved in helping the lumad children who are scholars of the 56th Infantry Battalion, Tatag IP Student Foundations, Davao North State College, University of Southeastern Philippines, and Kapalong College of Agriculture Science and Trade.

We thank the battalion commander, LTC Emmanuel Garcia, Ancestral Domain Management Office head of Talaingod Datu Allan Causing; the Tribal Council headed by Bae Pilar Libayao, Mayor Jonie Libayao of Talaingod, Mayor Teresa Timbol of Kapalong, the presidents of the following schools: Rodrigo Licayan Jr., KCAST; Dr. Joy M. Sorrosa, DNSC; and Dr. Bonifacio G. Gabales Jr. for the initiative to help the scholars.

We were informed that a total of 90 lumad children are scholars under this project and more are applying. The scholars include former NPA rebels who surrendered, relatives of former rebels, CAFGU and Bagani and their relatives, and other poor lumad children.

These scholars visited the port of Davao and toured its facilities as part of the port educational tour for students and aspiring port workers.

A simple lunch was served and a short program followed with port officials and stakeholders detailing the heartwarming project which port personnel and all those present deemed relevant, timely, and a cause worthy of support.

A special shout-out to Lee, Francine, Ezekiel, Cath, Donna, Khen and Eddieson from the Office of the Port Manager who assisted us throughout the shoot.

The Indigenous Peoples (IP) of Mindanao have been at the receiving end of various atrocities from armed groups and it is really time that help is given by various sectors for their upliftment.

We need to make our help felt by our IP brothers and sisters if we are to move forward as one nation on the way to progress and prosperity. These students’ dreams are like towering mountains in Talaingod — majestic and sometimes daunting, yet always inviting us to ascend. The climb may be tough, filled with unexpected turns, but each step brings us closer to our goals.

Now, consider the Philippines, an archipelago of over 7,000 islands, all connected by bustling ports. These ports are lifelines, bridging communities, cultures, and opportunities. Just as waves crash against these ports, representing challenges and tests of resilience, we too face our own waves in life.

They might rock our boat, but they also teach us to navigate better, to adapt, and to persevere...because we are all in the same boat.