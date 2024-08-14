471 lepto cases logged at DoH hospitals

The Department of Health (DoH) on Wednesday reported that a total of 471 leptospirosis cases have been so far reported in affiliated hospitals of the agency.

DoH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said as of 12 August, the East Avenue Medical Center is currently attending to 100 leptospirosis patients, while 94 patients are in San Lazaro Hospital and 71 in the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI).

Of the total, 197 are on hemodialysis.

A total of 20 deaths have also been logged -- 13 are adults, while seven are pediatric.

The NKTI earlier converted its gymnasium into a leptospirosis ward due to an influx of leptospirosis patients after the onslaught of Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon or habagat.

Herbosa previously said he would recommend to local chief executives to prohibit people, particularly children, from wadding and swimming in flood waters due to the risk of getting leptospirosis.