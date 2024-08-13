Workplace sexual harassment

Why is an alleged sexual harassment case involving the child of a veteran movie star being heard in the Senate and not within the media company involved or in a court of law?

I don’t have any issues with people from the media or showbiz industry who, by a stroke of luck and enormous following (voter fans), transition to becoming respected members of Congress as long as they fulfill their responsibilities effectively.

In my heart, I deeply admire Niño Muhlach a talented individual who will forever be a “niño” (child) to me despite having grown into a man. This sentiment is deeply rooted in my cherished recollections of his “cuteness overload” and performances as a child actor.

For sure, Niño’s decision to seek redress in the Senate regarding an alleged sexual harassment issue involving his son and two consultants at GMA Network demonstrates his ability to bring the matter to the Senate with the support of former industry colleagues.

Such an act, however, could be perceived as bullying toward his son’s supposed assailants. Leveraging one’s connections and influence may be seen as unfairly pressuring or intimidating the other party.

It’s equally surprising that a Senate panel conducting an inquiry into this case declared “strong evidence” against the consultants. I thought it was for the prosecutor to decide if probable cause exists or if the consultants are “probably guilty” as alleged and for the court to make the final determination. I’m basing my knowledge on my experience as a former news reporter charged with nine libel cases up till my retirement, which were all dismissed by the courts.

I don’t personally know the individuals involved — the father, the son, and the two consultants. My opinion is based solely on news reports and my experience resolving similar issues as a former president of the Philippine Daily Inquirer Employees Union (PDIEU).

The union mostly resolved sexual harassment cases at the company level, and the accusers were usually satisfied with the outcome. The unsatisfied could always use the result of the company investigation to elevate the matter to the Department of Labor.

We have enough laws to deal with cases like this; the system for conflict resolution is in place. A company as gigantic as GMA Network should resolve this matter within its bounds, as a code of ethical standards for regular employees and non-employees can effectively address the matter.

Suppose GMA7 is convinced there was impropriety, as alleged. In that case, it should take appropriate action by firing the two consultants and adopt measures to prevent similar incidents from happening again. This would also allow Niño and his son to file the proper charges, and to give the accused their day in court. No one is guilty yet, regardless of gender stereotypes. There should be fairness and equality in the resolution of this case. So what are the industry’s guilds doing to protect the abused?

Consultants and freelancers may not be classified as regular employees and may reject the jurisdiction. In such instances, they might have to resort to litigation. However, is the Senate’s involvement in such interpersonal disputes the best use of its time and resources? Don’t you think the Senate has more pressing and life-threatening issues to deal with than these kinds of disputes?

The situation for farmers is still dire — the recent typhoon destroyed their crops. Fishermen are struggling with reduced marine harvests due to pollution. Hunger is still a problem, and many graduates must be employed or underemployed.

The POGO industry has wreaked havoc on the economy and compromised national security. Some students still study in classrooms without roofs, and teachers are overwhelmed with administrative work and low pay. There are countless, more urgent cases to address, but do they need to know someone in the Senate or House of Representatives? Niño can use whatever star power he has left to address crucial national, not personal, issues.

The Senate needs to prioritize matters that truly impact the lives of the citizens and the nation. While everyone deserves justice and fair treatment, addressing issues proportionately and efficiently is crucial to avoid the public perception of favoritism.

