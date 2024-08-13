Will Pinoy film festivals beyond MMFF draw bigger crowds?

Would showing Pinoy movies as a festival beyond or outside the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) attract more viewers to the cinemas?

Calling a collection of movies a “film festival” makes it sound grand and special, similar to the MMFF, Cinemalaya and QCinema.

We don’t yet know how much Cinemalaya 2024 (promoted as Cinemalaya XX) made at the box office, and we may never know since the festival organizers typically do not announce their gross revenues. However, considering the festival has been running for 20 years, even in rainy (and stormy) weather, we can assume that the Cinemalaya Foundation is not struggling financially each year.

QCinema will definitely take place this November, and we now even have the CinePanalo festival by the Puregold supermarket chain. In September, Solar is reviving Sinag ng Maynila, which had been on hiatus for four years.