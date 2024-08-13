‘We Play Here’ returns with top music artists

Warner Music Philippines’ “We Play Here” is back — this time with a new set of artists and activities that fans and music enthusiasts can’t miss.

Music celebration

“We Play Here” is a series of unique music experiences designed to bring local and international Warner Music Group artists front and center. The “We Play Here” ecosystem features live performances, fan engagements and partnerships — ultimately bringing together Filipinos through music.

Building on last year’s success, this year’s “We Play Here” is bigger and better. The event series will expand to more schools, bringing their artists’ exciting performances to a wider audience, running from this year into next.

Headliners

Dilaw makes a comeback on the “We Play Here” stage. The Filipino band is well known for its single “Uhaw (Tayong Lahat),” which went viral in 2023. They have over three million monthly listeners on Spotify and recently released a new track titled “Nilalang.”

Stell, the main vocalist of SB19, will perform a dance-inducing set. His solo EP, Room, includes songs fans will hear at “We Play Here.” Also headlining is pop artist Arthur Miguel, known for hits like “Lihim” and “Ang Wakas.”

This year’s international headliner for “We Play Here” is British singer-songwriter Griff, making her first performance in the Philippines. Fans can enjoy electrifying songs from her debut album vertigo, released earlier this year. While Griff’s music is upbeat, it explores introspective themes, such as the conflict in “Tears For Fun” and the devotion in “Anything.” The album provides a relatable perspective on relationships and love.

Griff has reached many milestones throughout her career, including opening for Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour in 2023 at several European dates, such as Portugal, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands. She also opened for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in London and will be a supporting act for Sabrina Carpenter’s US tour later this year.

Performing alongside these headliners are up-and-coming artists Kahel, Letters from June, Sugarcane, Paul Pablo and PLAYERTWO.

Fans will get to experience special interactive booths at the event, such as Arthur Miguel’s “What if?” and “AM Hugots” wall, Dilaw’s “Nilalang” Portraits and Sugarcane’s “Pagbigyan” Tarot Readings.

Other features include Charli XCX’s BRAT photobooth, Griff’s Gachapon Machine and the “Sikat Sa Pinas” Music & Lyrics booth. The famous WishBus will also be parked in front of the venue, with its final schedule to be announced by Wish FM 107.5.

Presented by Warner Music Philippines in partnership with KDR Music House and UP Adcore, “We Play Here” will kick off on 23 August at the University of the Philippines College of Science Amphitheater. Early Bird tickets are sold out, but fans can still buy regular tickets (P750 each).