US approves $20 billion weapons package for Israel

The Biden administration has authorized over $20 billion in new weapons sales to Israel, despite growing pressure from human rights advocates and some lawmakers to halt arms deliveries due to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The package includes 50 F-15 fighter jets, tank ammunition, explosive mortars, and military vehicles. The F-15s, produced by Boeing, will start arriving in 2029 and feature advanced radar and communication systems.

This major arms deal is part of the U.S.'s ongoing commitment to supporting Israel's defense capabilities. The State Department emphasized that these sales are crucial for Israel’s self-defense and regional deterrence. However, the timing of the deal raises concerns as it comes amidst calls for the U.S. to reassess its military support given the high civilian casualties reported in Gaza.

Congress has the authority to block such sales, but the process is complex and rarely successful. The administration has previously halted specific deliveries, such as a shipment of bombs, due to escalating concerns about civilian impacts. Despite these measures, the arms deal reflects the U.S.'s ongoing policy to enhance Israel's defense capabilities as part of its broader strategic interests.

As Israel faces ongoing pressure both domestically and internationally, the delivery of these arms will be a significant development in the long-term dynamics of the Middle East conflict.

(Sources: Agence France-Presse, Associated Press)