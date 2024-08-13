Turning waste into wonder

Who knew that what we toss in the trash could be turned into something stunning?

There’s beauty in trash, and it’s not just a quirky saying — it’s a whole vibe. In a world drowning in waste, it’s time to flip the script and see our junk for what it truly is: a hidden wonder of creative potential.

Watsons’ second sustainability art competition, “Reimagine, Recycle for a Better Future,” took place on 8 August at the Drybrush Gallery in SM Mall of Asia.

With 31 local artists bringing their A-game, Watsons is doubling down on its mission to encourage Filipinos to think green, embrace sustainability and make eco-conscious choices in their everyday lives.

According to Sharon Decapia, Watsons’ senior AVP for marketing, PR and sustainability, “This art exhibit not only provides a platform for talented artists but also harnesses the power of art to drive meaningful change. We recognize art’s unique ability to inspire action and spark conversations about sustainability.”

In other words, art isn’t just for the eyes — it’s a catalyst for change, pushing all of us to rethink how we handle waste and nudging us toward a greener future.

The competition showcased pure innovation, turning recycled plastics, paper, steel, and even Watsons product packaging into jaw-dropping masterpieces. That’s exactly what these 31 artists achieved.

They didn’t just make art -- they made a statement, proving that even the most ordinary discarded materials can be transformed into something extraordinary.

Topping the competition was Noli Española, who snagged the grand prize with his mixed media piece titled “Alay sa Inang Kalikasan.” His work, made from repurposed plastic packaging materials, was not only visually striking but also a love letter to Mother Nature.

Runner-up Sven Wilbur Lim impressed with “A Cinderella Story,” a mixed media creation incorporating resin that earned him second place. These artists didn’t just walk away with bragging rights — they also received cash prizes of P100,000 and P50,000, along with Watsons Sustainable Choices products.

One of the most touching moments came during an interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE, where participating artist Ann Gatdula shared that she dedicated her artwork to her daughter with autism. Crafted from scrap wood, hair conditioner jars and hand soap containers, her piece wasn’t just a visual feast—it was a heartfelt message to her child.

She said, “My child, when things go dark, I will show you the light. When you feel different, remember you’re unique and valued... Love needs no words.”

For those eager to see this blend of art and sustainability, the exhibit is open from 3 to 16 August at Drybrush Gallery in SM Mall of Asia. If you can’t make it in person, no worries — the exhibit is also available online on Drybrush Gallery’s website, so everyone can catch a glimpse of this impactful showcase.

The event serves as a call to action for Filipinos, reminding us that there’s beauty in what we throw away and inviting us to reimagine what waste can become.