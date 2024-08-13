The Art of Giving

“Silakbo ng Sining: Celebrating Filipino Artistry” is an art exhibit that opened on 3 August at Las Casas Quezon City. It showcases the talents of local and student artists through an impressive collection of contemporary and traditional art. The exhibit features works from student artists of esteemed institutions, such as the University of the Philippines, Ateneo de Manila University and the University of Santo Tomas, among others. A diverse range of curated artworks is presented, including paintings, sculptures and mixed media pieces, each narrating a unique story of Filipino identity and heritage.

Las Casas Quezon City offers this modest opportunity to up-and-coming artists by providing a free platform and space for exhibitions. Most importantly, 100 percent of the proceeds from the exhibit will be directed to the artists, offering crucial support for their craft and livelihoods. The venue aims to contribute to and support the thriving artistic community.

In addition to the art on display, Las Casas Quezon City will host a series of special events, including workshops and performances, designed to provide visitors with an immersive, noteworthy and enriching experience.

The exhibit will run until 31 August with daily viewing hours from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Las Casas Quezon City is located at 134 Roosevelt Avenue, San Francisco del Monte, Quezon City.