SOCIAL SET

The Art of Giving

Las Casas Quezon City offers this modest opportunity to up-and-coming artists by providing a free platform and space for exhibitions
A Frame within a frame.
A Frame within a frame.

“Silakbo ng Sining: Celebrating Filipino Artistry” is an art exhibit that opened on 3 August at Las Casas Quezon City. It showcases the talents of local and student artists through an impressive collection of contemporary and traditional art. The exhibit features works from student artists of esteemed institutions, such as the University of the Philippines, Ateneo de Manila University and the University of Santo Tomas, among others. A diverse range of curated artworks is presented, including paintings, sculptures and mixed media pieces, each narrating a unique story of Filipino identity and heritage.

Las Casas Quezon City offers this modest opportunity to up-and-coming artists by providing a free platform and space for exhibitions. Most importantly, 100 percent of the proceeds from the exhibit will be directed to the artists, offering crucial support for their craft and livelihoods. The venue aims to contribute to and support the thriving artistic community.

In addition to the art on display, Las Casas Quezon City will host a series of special events, including workshops and performances, designed to provide visitors with an immersive, noteworthy and enriching experience.

The exhibit will run until 31 August with daily viewing hours from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Las Casas Quezon City is located at 134 Roosevelt Avenue, San Francisco del Monte, Quezon City.

Old world, new charm.
Old world, new charm.PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF LAS CASA QC
Art above.
Art above.
All boxed up.
All boxed up.
Into the wood.
Into the wood.
The author, Ana Magsaysay Rosete, John Aquino, Pam Begre, Jet Acuzar and Ali Atienza.
The author, Ana Magsaysay Rosete, John Aquino, Pam Begre, Jet Acuzar and Ali Atienza.
Scene to be seen.
Scene to be seen.
PHILIPPINE Tourism Board chief operating officer Marga Nograles, Wildflour Hospitality Group president Ana Lorenzana de Ocampo, Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar’s Jet Acuzar Atienza, CCP Board of Trustees member and Philippine Red Cross board of directors Carissa Coscullueta, CCP president Kaye Tinga and daughter Kerry Tinga.
PHILIPPINE Tourism Board chief operating officer Marga Nograles, Wildflour Hospitality Group president Ana Lorenzana de Ocampo, Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar’s Jet Acuzar Atienza, CCP Board of Trustees member and Philippine Red Cross board of directors Carissa Coscullueta, CCP president Kaye Tinga and daughter Kerry Tinga.
Pam Begre and Macky Fah.
Pam Begre and Macky Fah.
A room with a view.
A room with a view.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph