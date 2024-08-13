SM's Book Nook building community of readers, creators

Book Nook, an open library located on the third level of SM Aura in Taguig, Metro Manila, is a vibrant community space dedicated to promoting literacy, creativity, and generosity. With over 3,000 books available for browsing, donation, and swapping, this cozy open library encourages a love for reading and fosters a spirit of sharing among its visitors.
The Nook also hosts a wide range of events that celebrate Filipino talent and culture.
Advertising veteran Merlee Jayme recently launched her book, Ten Talks, Ten Cities, at the venue, with guests like businessman Manny Villar, National Bookstore’s Xandra Ramos-Padilla, and Book Nook founder Shireen Sy in attendance.
Nina Daza-Puyat, daughter of the late culinary icon Nora Daza, delighted audiences with readings from her children’s books, Ang Alamat ng Lumpiang Shanghai and The Forlorn Rice Cooker.
The space also serves as a platform for empowering communities. Solo mother Tinette Cortes launched her memoir, Solo, Yet SOLOved, which shares her journey of overcoming domestic violence. The event brought together members of the SM SuperMoms Club, strengthening community bonds.
Local talent is nurtured through workshops like the one led by comic book creator Jamie Bautista, where aspiring artists learned the art of visual storytelling. This initiative underscores Book Nook’s commitment to fostering creativity among Filipinos.
In partnership with Camerahaus, Book Nook also organized a VlogCon, drawing over 700 participants eager to learn about digital content creation.
GMA Network enriched the library’s collection by donating copies of the illustrated children’s book Si Gren, Ang Kaibigan Kong Alien, a companion to the TV series My Guardian Alien. This addition offers young readers exciting new stories.
Book Nook was born from the vision of Shireen Sy, a Singaporean architect affiliated with SM Supermalls. Inspired by a small, unattended bookshelf in Australia where people could freely share books, Sy dreamed of bringing a similar initiative to the Philippines. Embracing the Filipino spirit of "bayanihan"—a value centered on communal unity—Sy aimed to create a space where Filipinos could share not only books but also their talents.
The success of Book Nook at SM Aura has led to the opening of a new branch at The Podium on 15 August.