SM's Book Nook building community of readers, creators

Book Nook, an open library located on the third level of SM Aura in Taguig, Metro Manila, is a vibrant community space dedicated to promoting literacy, creativity, and generosity. With over 3,000 books available for browsing, donation, and swapping, this cozy open library encourages a love for reading and fosters a spirit of sharing among its visitors.

The Nook also hosts a wide range of events that celebrate Filipino talent and culture.

Engaging Programs and Events

Advertising veteran Merlee Jayme recently launched her book, Ten Talks, Ten Cities, at the venue, with guests like businessman Manny Villar, National Bookstore’s Xandra Ramos-Padilla, and Book Nook founder Shireen Sy in attendance.

Nina Daza-Puyat, daughter of the late culinary icon Nora Daza, delighted audiences with readings from her children’s books, Ang Alamat ng Lumpiang Shanghai and The Forlorn Rice Cooker.