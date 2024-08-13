SM Giant Squad invades Supermalls

SM Supermalls is cooking up something BIG! We're creating new, amazing experiences that will surely get you #GetHypedAtSM. Get ready for epic shopping, drool-worthy eats, and endless fun – with a side of colossal cuteness.

Get ready to meet the SM Giant Squad, a crew of adorable characters and colossal cuties taking over select SM Malls. Snag a selfie with your new favorite giant Best Friends Forever and don’t forget to share your pics on Instagram and tag us using #SMGiantSquad.

Here are larger-than-life reasons why you should go to your favorite SM Malls and create unforgettable core memories. Let’s meet the squad:

Fall in love with cutie doggo named Momo

Kick off your adventure at SM Mall of Asia (MOA), where you'll meet the irresistibly cute, overly active corgi Momo and his perpetually grumpy, nonchalant buddy, Mimi. These two have such contrasting personalities but their unexpected bond brings so much joy and happiness to the MOA community. So, whether you're a dog lover, a cat lover, or both, these adorably large fur babies will welcome you to MOA with paws wide open.

But there’s more to Mimi and Momo than meets the eye, as they are the face of SM Super Pets Club, a loyalty program for pet owners offering exclusive perks, access to Paw Parks, and a paw-some community.

Outfit check with Megan the stylish shopper

Ushering in a new era for one of the Metro’s favorite shopping destinations, Megan, the fashion icon of SM Megamall, is more than just a pretty face. She embodies the mall’s commitment to providing the latest trends and styles. With her impeccable taste and larger-than-life presence, she has become a symbol of the mall’s dynamic fashion scene. Standing tall and proud along EDSA, Megan welcomes you to SM Megamall.

SM Megamall's transformation brings the outdoors in with lush greenery and calming waters. Enjoy expanded shops, dining, and a world-class cinema. Megan, our friendly face, welcomes you to this relaxing oasis.

NED: The sweet-loving bear

Meet NED, the irrepressible polar bear with an insatiable sweet tooth. This cuddly, curious creature is perpetually on a sugar-fueled quest, transforming each escapade into a delectable delight.

Prepare to be enchanted by a colossal 40-foot inflatable of NED, illuminating the sky garden at SM City North EDSA like a beacon of fun. This awe-inspiring spectacle is guaranteed to captivate crowds and draw shoppers from every corner of the city.

Go on an adventure with Favie the explorer

Standing tall at 40 feet, Favie is the adventurous spirit of SM City Fairview. This inflatable explorer is a visual spectacle that draws crowds and invites shoppers to embark on a journey of discovery within the mall. Favie's got the scoop on where to find Cosplay City! Feeling hangry? He'll point you towards the 10 must-try food spots in SM City Fairview that'll have your taste buds doing a victory dance.

Cali the Gen Z panda

Cali, the giant panda soft toy, is the newest star of SM City Caloocan. At a whopping 25 feet tall, this cuddly critter is impossible to miss. More than just a photo op, Cali embodies the playful, adventurous spirit of Gen Z, the mall’s target demographic. With its oversized charm and Instagram-ready pose, Cali is set to become the ultimate selfie partner for young shoppers. It's not just a mascot; it's a full-on experience.

Going up north? Even up in the north, you’ll find our cool SM buddies to help you out with your shopping experience.

Clarky: Your out-of-this-world mall buddy

Get ready to blast off, because SM City Clark is so massive, it feels like stepping into a dazzling, futuristic world! Fear not, space cadets, our resident space flamingo, Clarky the monster astronaut, is always perched atop the Tech Hub, adding a pop of cosmic color to the Sky Line. Whether you're here to shop for space boots or refuel on astronaut ice cream, don’t forget to snap a selfie with Clarky. It’s practically intergalactic law (and the ultimate Instagram-brag).

Ellie and Gigi are your ultimate shopping pals

Buckle up because SM City Pampanga is SO BIG, it practically needs its own zip code, but don't worry, you won't get lost in this shopping paradise. Meet Ellie the elephant, whose trunk practically grazes the clouds, and Gigi the giraffe, with a neck that stretches for miles (well, almost). These two playful pals are here to show you the ropes, from the hottest shopping spots to the most scrumptious food finds. Get ready for epic shopping adventures with Ellie and Gigi at your side.

Coffee Guy invites you to Baguio and chill

Baguio's cool mountain air practically screams for a steaming cup of joe, and guess who knows exactly where to find the perfect brew? SM City Baguio's resident Coffee Guy, that's who! ️ This caffeinated connoisseur is not just about the bean, he'll also spill the beans on all the fun stuff happening at SM City Baguio.

Have a bear-y rosy visit to SM City Rosales with Rosie

With fur as red as roses, Rosie, the 25-foot tall and fluffy bear, is impossible to miss as she welcomes you to SM City Rosales. Situated in the heart of the mall, Rosie is the perfect selfie spot to show your friends on Instagram that you're having an unforgettable time in Rosales, Pangasinan. Plus, Rosie knows all the best spots, so be sure to follow her lead for an even rosier adventure as you explore the ins and outs of SM City Rosales.

Heading down south? You’ll find trusty SM buddies, even in the South.

Get ready to be smitten by Dash

Get ready for a bear hug as SM City Dasmariñas is your new happy place, and there's a gigantic, cuddly surprise waiting for you inside. Dash, the FUZZIEST. BEAR. EVER. This 30-foot fashion icon isn't shy – his sunshine smile and pink camo outfit with fresh white kicks are guaranteed to turn heads.

Enjoy a purr-fect day with Tammy and Tommy

Embodying sustainability and style, the playful cats named Tommy and Tammy are the purr-fect addition to SM City Sto. Tomas. Perched high above the atrium, these two adorable feline buddies are ready to guide you through SM's 85th mall! From sustainable steals to delicious eats, Tommy and Tammy have the scoop. These eco-conscious cats reflect the mall's commitment to the environment, as well as the very essence of fun and whimsy. They surely are the perfect buddies for a stroll in SM City Sto. Tomas, as well as for a cute selfie for Instagram.

Roar with Roary the lion

Ever felt like your mall trip could use a healthy dose of sunshine and good vibes? Look no further than SM City Santa Rosa, because their newest homie, Roary the lion, is here to turn your frown upside down. We're talking a 20-foot of positivity with a mane that could rival a rockstar's hairdo and eyes that twinkle brighter than fairy lights.

But Roary's more than just good looks (the dude's rocking some serious mane game). He's all about spreading positivity and courage. That heart-shaped paw? A symbol of his mission to inspire everyone to embrace new adventures and create epic memories at SM City Santa Rosa.

Uwu the happy robot

Inspired by the popular text-based emoticon for happiness and cuteness overload, Uwu is a computerized playful robot with a goal to bring SMiles to your faces and be your BFF when in SM Center San Pedro. Get ready for lots of ~uwu~ moments because Uwu knows all the hidden gems of this SM mall in Laguna -- from the legendary Ben's Halo-Halo to epic game sessions at Quantum. Score the latest threads at the SM Store or snag tech steals at the IT Zone (think Cyberzone's cool little bro), and prepare for epic memories with Uwu at SM Center San Pedro.

Let’s go now to VisMin, as even in the Visayas and Mindanao region, you’ll meet several SM Giant Buddies to make your travel and shopping a totally gigantic experience.

Meet Stevie, your playful malling companion

Stevie, SM Wonderland’s Wonder Dog, is your newest and most playful malling companion. This gigantic canine sports a green fur and is the perfect backdrop for a selfie in SM Seaside City Cebu. But more than being an adorable selfie buddy, Stevie is also the perfect hangout buddy. It knows all the coolest stores and all the hottest dining places on this side of Cebu. So, whether you’re looking to hang out, explore, or simply have fun, Stevie is here to make every visit unforgettable at SM Seaside City Cebu.

Lala the traveler

Lala the traveler landed at SM Lanang, and she's ready to show you the ropes (or should we say, trolley handle?). This stylish kitty with shades is your guide to epic adventures. Explore shopping havens and delicious Davao eats like a local with Lala's expert tips. Plus, score freebies like sticker sheets and totes! Lala knows how to throw a pawsome party. Get ready for a meow-gical time at SM Lanang.

Make a splash with Fin

Fin the fantastic whale isn't just majestic, he's your guide to a fintastic time as you dive into shopping paradise with all your favorite brands, then refuel at the SM Foodcourt with yummy eats and epic downtown views. Every visit with Fin is an adventure – kids (and big kids!) won't want to miss a selfie with this friendly giant.

As you embark on these exciting journeys through SM Supermalls, remember that each visit promises not just fantastic shopping and dining but also the chance to meet unforgettable mascots and experience unique adventures. From the whimsical charm of Lala the traveler to the cosmic flair of Clarky, and the delightful company of Fin the fantastic whale, each SM Mall offers something special to make your day memorable. So, next time you’re planning an outing, let these friendly faces guide you and turn your trip into an extraordinary adventure!

Stay connected with SM Supermalls by following us on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and X to get the hottest deals and latest trends.