Senate begins proposed P6.352 trillion budget scrutiny

The Senate Committee on Finance on Tuesday started the deliberations on the proposed P5.768 trillion national budget for 2025, which is 10.1 percent higher than this year’s national budget of P5.768 trillion.

During the hearing, the Development Budget Coordination Committee, consisting of the economic managers of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., briefed members of the Senate panel on the National Expenditure Program (NEP) for next year.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman provided an overview of allocations of the proposed national budget, which she said is “responsive not only to the needs but also to the aspirations of the Filipino people.

According to Pangandaman, the proposed budget for next year is equivalent to 22.1 percent of the country’s gross domestic product.

In terms of expense class, the largest bulk of the proposed budget was allocated to the Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOEs) amounting to P2.421.8 trillion.

The allocations for the MOOEs are composed of operating requirements, particularly the implementation of social programs, as well as allocations for local government units and budgetary support for government corporations.

By sector, more than half, or 62.6 percent of the proposed national budget will be allocated for both social and economic services, and the Budget chief said that the social services sector which includes education, health, and social protection will receive the largest allocation with P2.121 trillion budget.