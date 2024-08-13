Senate approves local hospital bills, Go advocates for improved healthcare access

On 12 August 2024, the Senate passed local hospital bills on their third and final reading, focusing on upgrading healthcare facilities across the Philippines. Senator Christopher "Bong" Go underscored the urgent need to enhance healthcare infrastructure, especially for the country’s most vulnerable populations.

In his manifestation, Go expressed his gratitude to his Senate colleagues for their support in passing these significant measures. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank this Chamber for approving the much-needed upgrade to our healthcare capacity. Maraming salamat po sa lahat ng ating mga kasamahan dito sa Senado,” Go stated.

He emphasized the importance of these enhancements for impoverished Filipinos who rely heavily on public hospitals for their healthcare needs. “Ako naman po, hindi po ako titigil na ipaglaban kung ano ang makakabuti sa ating mga kababayan, lalung lalo na para sa mga mahihirap nating kababayan, mga pasyenteng walang matakbuhan,” Go remarked.

"Dapat patuloy nating palakasin ang ating healthcare system, magdagdag ng mga kama at ospital at palakasin ang serbisyo na maaaring maibigay ng ating mga pampublikong ospital. Dahil sa totoo lang po ang mga mahihirap nating mga kababayan ang pumupunta sa mga pampublikong ospital. Para po ito sa kanila,” he added.

The approved bills include:

- House Bill No. 8484: Introduced by Reps. Ferdinand Alexander Marcos, Yedda Marie Romualdez Atayde, and Sharee Ann Tan-Tambut, this bill aims to upgrade the Bangui District Hospital in Ilocos Norte to a Level II District Hospital, enhancing medical services in the Northern Region.

- House Bill No. 8491: Proposed by Rep. Lucille Nava, this bill seeks to convert the Dr. Catalino Gallego Nava Provincial Hospital in Guimaras into a Level II Hospital, significantly improving healthcare delivery in this island province.

- House Bill No. 8494: Introduced by Reps. Kristine Alexie Tutor, Edgar Mary Sarmiento, and Eric Olivarez, this bill plans to increase the bed capacity of the Teodoro B. Galagar District Hospital in Bohol from 75 to 100 beds, addressing the urgent need for more hospital beds in the region.

- House Bill No. 8970: Also introduced by Reps. Kristine Alexie Tutor, Edgar Mary Sarmiento, and Eric Olivarez, this bill focuses on expanding the Cong. Simeon G. Toribio Memorial Hospital in Bohol from 40 to 75 beds, alleviating the strain on this critical facility.

- House Bill No. 9556: Introduced by Rep. Florida Robes, this bill amends Republic Act No. 11272 to change the location of the planned St. Bernadette Children and Maternity Hospital in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan, optimizing its impact on the local community.

Go also called on the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) to better utilize its resources, criticizing the substantial reserve funds that remain unused while patients face high hospital bills. “Sobra-sobra ang pera ninyo, laki-laki ng reserve fund ninyo. Gamitin niyo po ito sa mga pasyente. Taasan niyo ang inyong case rates, expand benefit packages, at kung maaari babaan niyo po ang inyong premium. Nakatulog lang po ang pondo niyo dyan, PhilHealth,” urged Go.

He highlighted the disconnect between PhilHealth’s available resources and its actual utilization, stressing the plight of patients burdened by medical expenses due to inadequate coverage. “Tingnan niyo ang hospital billing ninyo, PhP300,000, ang ibabawas lang d’yan, less than PhP10,000. Hirap na hirap po ang mga pasyenteng lumabas sa hospital dahil wala silang pambayad. Gamitin niyo po ‘yung PhP500 billion ninyo na pondo na natutulog lang po dyan,” Go remarked.

In a public hearing on 30 July, chaired by Go, he initially called for PhilHealth to expand healthcare benefits, increase case rates, and lower member contributions, following revelations of excess unutilized funds. This came after it was disclosed that PhilHealth has PhP90 billion in excess funds scheduled to be returned to the National Treasury, along with approximately PhP500 billion in reserves.

"Bilang chairperson ng naturang komite, hindi po katanggap-tanggap na sobra-sobra ang pondo ng PhilHealth na hindi naman nagagamit pero napakaraming Pilipino ang naghihingalo at hindi makapagpagamot dahil walang pambayad sa ospital," he stated earlier.

“Tandaan po natin na sa alinsunod sa Universal Health Care Law, lahat ng Pilipino ay miyembro ng PhilHealth. Dapat gamitin nang tama ang sapat na pondo ng PhilHealth para mapakinabangan ng mga mahihirap na Pilipinong may sakit,” he added.

Concluding his speech, Go reaffirmed his commitment to the ongoing improvement of the healthcare system, which he views as crucial for the Filipino people. “I am glad that we are taking the right steps so that we can further enhance and strengthen our healthcare system,” he concluded.