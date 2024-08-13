SCUTTLEBUTT

Miserable Boac

Amid President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to government agencies to focus on providing water to the 40 million underserved population with no access to a formal water supply — and electricity — in far-flung areas, Boac town in Marinduque province has been reeling from a water and power crisis for years, as bared by its long suffering residents.

A netizen recently revealed that the scarcity of water in Boac has been a perennial problem for its inhabitants. “What is happening with Boac? Our problem with the water supply decades back remains a problem today, which is the lack of a stable water supply,” she said.

She said this was the reason that life remained very hard in Boac — but that citizens are mum about it out of fear. She urged the provincial and municipal governments to wake up from their deep sleep.

The source said the water concessionaire has gotten the franchise in 2018, but up to now their faucets remain periodically dry.