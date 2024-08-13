Santiago wants claim vs NBI exec probed

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Jaime Santiago has affirmed his confidence in Region 11 Director Archie Albao even as he ordered an investigation into the allegations made by Arlene Stone, a former pastoral leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC).

The allegations pertained to a recent raid conducted at the KoJC compound where the NBI attempted to serve an arrest warrant on Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

In an interview on Tuesday, Santiago said the operation was not a raid but an effort to serve an arrest warrant. He clarified that there were only 20 NBI personnel involved, including office workers, as opposed to the 10 field agents available at NBI Region 11.

The NBI team faced challenges due to the heavy resistance from KoJC members who used water cannons against them.

Santiago recounted that he had instructed Albao to approach Quiboloy calmly and avoid any violence.

“I told Director Albao to speak to Quiboloy calmly and avoid any bloodshed or harm,” Santiago said.

He said that Albao was appointed head of Region 11 on 13 October 2022 during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration and had no ties to the former administration.

Santiago noted that Quiboloy was known for his charitable work, and while he previously supported government agencies, the situation changed once legal issues against him arose.

Santiago assured that if it were shown that Albao accepted bribes, this would be addressed and he would face the consequences.

He praised Albao for his role in exposing corruption at the Davao local civil registrar’s office where officials were found to have issued late registrations to Chinese nationals seeking Filipino citizenship.