San Fernando takes lantern caravan to California

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — The city government is set to conduct a giant lantern caravan in the state of California in December.

According to the City Information Office, the funding for the Parul San Fernando Giant Lantern Caravan in America was funded by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), citing that this is part of the department’s award to the Lunsod Lunsad Project.

The Lunsod Lunsad Project awards 62 cities in the Philippines with grants to be used to foster socioeconomic development in Philippine cities by strengthening local creative potential. This initiative is part of DTI’s commitment under the Philippine Creative Industries Development Act (PCIDA), also known as Republic Act 11904, the law that supports the growth and advancement of the country’s creative industries.

The city government, spearheaded by the City Tourism and Investment Promotions Office (CTIPO), said that the P2-million grant will be used to bring a 20-foot giant lantern made here, along with the lantern technical team to California.

The said giant lantern will be displayed on December 2024, in time for the Christmas season. The said proposal opens up opportunities for the mass exportation of Christmas lanterns in San Fernando.

Mayor Vilma Balle-Caluag went to California on April to promote to the Filipino and business communities, and to the Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles the Christmas lantern making industry.

Caluag said that the city government aims to showcase the iconic symbol of Philippine Christmas, provide cultural exchange, promote the industry, and enhance diplomatic relations with the area.

The mayor and CTIP officer Ching Pangilinan expressed their gratitude to the DTI for recognizing the City of San Fernando, and providing the funds necessary for the proposal.

Meanwhile, in the Science City of Muñoz, Mayor Baby Armi Alvarez through its City Tourism and Cultural Office, also received a P2-million grant for their proposed Sining Saya, Sining Sigla: Arts in Public Spaces.

The proposal aims to showcase the rich and diverse culture of the city fostering creativity, innovation and community engagement.