RSG manager tells how the team lost Demonkite to Aurora

RSG PH Regional Esports Manager Lexie Yambao revealed the behind-the-scenes details of the player transfer window for MPL PH Season 14 which is set to begin this Friday, 16 August at Green Sun in Makati.

RSG PH, now composed of Light, Aqua, Kusey, Nibor, Nathzz, and returning jungler Irrad, lost its former first-pick jungler Demonkite, who joined Aurora. According to Yambao, everything just fell into place before the upcoming MPL season.

"After every season we talk to the players and ask what do they want," Yambao told Daily Tribune.

"Demonkite looked for growth in a different team, and luckily he had an offer from Aurora, so we gave him up. At the same time, Irrad wanted to come back to the Philippines."

Last season, coach Panda noted that RSG PH performed better with Demonkite as the jungler compared to Irrad. However, given Irrad's recent experience as an import for RRQ Hoshi in MPL Indonesia, Yambao says it could be a different story now.

"Coach [Panda] did not hesitate anymore because he knew Irrad grew in Indonesia," Yambao added.