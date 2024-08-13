Retail therapy with a conscience

Flying Tiger Copenhagen has been spicing up lives with quirky, feel-good finds since 1986.

But here’s the tea: Flying Tiger isn’t just about looking good; it’s about doing good.

The brand has seriously stepped up its game when it comes to sustainability. It has reduced plastic in its packaging by 47 percent and cut overall emissions by 26 percent. And that’s just the start. They’re ditching single-use plastic — 37 percent gone so far — and have used 19 percent less plastic in their products overall.

Flying Tiger has swapped out plastic for materials like wood and metal, and when plastic is necessary, they choose recycled over new.

When it comes to plastic, they’re aiming to cut it by 50 percent by 2025, which means saving at least 5,000 tons of plastic every year from 2026 onward.

About 96 percent of their wood and paper products are FSC-certified, meaning they come from responsibly managed forests. Moreover, nearly all their packaging is now recyclable.

Chief executive officer Martin Jermiin is all about the green glow-up. Since 2019, Flying Tiger Copenhagen has been on a mission to make everything they do more eco-friendly. By 2026, the brand aims to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent and halve the plastic in its products by 2025.

He added, “We’re going all-in on sustainability. We want to lead the charge in making retail greener and ensure we leave a better planet for future generations.”

Flying Tiger is on track to meet all its green goals — like seriously crushing them. They’re set to reduce scope one greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent, increase their renewable electricity use from 22 percent to 84 percent, and cut scope three emissions from their purchases by 40 percent by 2026. Furthermore, ensuring that 75 percent of their logistics partners are on board will help reduce emissions.

When it comes to plastic, they’re aiming to cut it by 50 percent by 2025, which means saving at least 5,000 tons of plastic every year from 2026 onward. This also means about 34 million fewer single-use products will clog up the planet by 2026.

So, next time you’re hunting for something fun, remember this: Flying Tiger Copenhagen has got your back -- not just with cool stuff, but with a commitment to a greener, cleaner future.

It’s retail therapy that feels as good as it looks -- because being sustainable is always in style.