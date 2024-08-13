QC eyes catch basins for floodwaters

The local government of Quezon City is preparing to construct at least 100 water catch basins to curb flooding.

QC Department of Risk Reduction Management Office (DRMMO) spokesperson Peachy de Leon explained that the catch basins will be built in strategic places to contain flood waters in case of typhoons and heavy rains expected in the entry of La Niña phenomenon.

Though still in planning stage, the move also includes a drainage master plan that will involve barangay and homeowner associations officials in lay-outing the drainage system in their areas.

De Leon said that the basins will have a size of a basketball court that will control the flow of flood waters in going to other water ways and rivers.

Priority to be out up basins are in barangays near creeks and rivers like Masambong, Bahay Toro, Sto. Cristo, Holy Spirit Commonwealth and Loyola.

Estimated construction cost is pegged at P50 million while the DRMMO will be on their toes in case of flooding and responding to those who are in need of evacuation.