QC crime rate down, says Maranan

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Tuesday announced that the crime rate in the city showed significant decline in the eight focus crimes following intensified anti-criminality operations and enhanced preventive measures implemented by various police stations.

QCPD director P/Brig.Gen. Redrico A. Maranan explained that the eight focus crimes — Murder, Homicide, Physical Injury, Rape, Theft, Robbery, Car Theft, and Motorcycle Theft — have shown a decrease in monthly incidents.

“There was a reduction of 20 incidents or 12.73 percent from 157 incidents in June 2024 to 137 incidents in July 2024,” Maranan said.

The weekly crime rate also showed a decline, with 17 incidents reported from Aug. 5-11 compared to 29 incidents the previous week which was a 41.37 percent drop.

Maranan credited the entire Quezon City police force for the positive results.

“We thank all our police officers for their continued cooperation and excellent performance of their duties,” Maranan said.