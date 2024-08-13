PRIMA Congress 2024: Discover the latest in integrative medicine and wellness

A showcase of cutting-edge integrative and regenerative medicine kicks off today, 14 August, at the SMX Convention Center. The Philippine Regenerative Integrative Medical Association (PRIMA) Annual Congress 2024 will begin with the opening of exhibits in the morning. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the latest advancements in medical technology and treatments.

A blend of ceremonial grandeur and enlightening sessions for health professionals and the public alike will take place in the afternoon. Moderated by Dr. Celine Barotil, the afternoon will feature a series of informative talks by PRIMA medical doctors, addressing prevalent health issues of the 2020s.

The new PRIMA officers and doctors are committed to advancing the field of regenerative and integrative medicine in the Philippines and beyond. They bring a diverse range of skills, experiences and passions to the organization.

Weight management

“Don’t Wait, Lose Weight” by renowned expert in integrative medicine and alternative therapies, Dr. Joel Ferdinand SJ Lopez, will focus on effective weight management strategies. As PRIMA president, he has become a respected figure in the medical community due to his dedication to patient-centered care and innovative treatments.

“I was talking to the client, trying to find out what the underlying causes were. As PRIMA doctors, we look for the underlying causes,” Dr. Lopez shared in an exclusive Spotlight interview with DAILY TRIBUNE.

“Do you have a car? Do you maintain it? In the same way, we need to maintain our bodies if we want them to function properly,” Dr. Lopez explains. “The natural tendency of things is to degenerate. Look at cars: if we don’t maintain them, we experience problems. The same applies to our bodies -- without proper maintenance, we risk chronic degenerative diseases.”

‘We spend a lot of time with our clients. During the first visit, we usually spend about an hour with them, which is not typical with conventional practitioners. That’s what they’re paying for: spending time with you to understand what’s going on inside and outside,” Dr. Lopez adds about the professional fee.

“Menopause Matters: Your Guide to Change” by Dr. Ruby Ann Magpantay, a strong advocate for integrative approaches to menopause and aging, offers a comprehensive guide to navigating this life stage. As PRIMA vice president, she brings a unique blend of clinical expertise and extensive experience in women’s health.

“It’s not just about combining conventional and alternative methods. It’s about viewing the body as a whole. Integrating these approaches involves looking at a person’s lifestyle, mental health, and spirituality. There are many factors that contribute to a person’s well-being. What’s important in this type of medicine is that we don’t focus on just one cause of a disease. We consider the entirety of a person,” Dr. Magpantay explains.

“We need to spend time and investigate thoroughly, much like investigative work, because your treatment is what we call individualized, personalized care. The treatments are tailor-made for you. Personalized care is the most effective way to treat a patient, especially with innovative treatments,’ she adds.

Stem cells

“Cell Your Way to Health: The Magic of Stem Cells,’ by Dr. Erwin Brian Tan, a distinguished leader in medical informatics and aesthetic surgery with post-doctorate education from Harvard Medical School and Harvard Business School, highlights the potential of stem cell therapy. As PRIMA assistant secretary, his expertise is crucial in organizing the association’s activities and ensuring effective communication among members.

“Living with the Big C” by Dr. Ma Judea G. Millora, who also serves as PRIMA assistant treasurer, shares insights into coping with cancer.

“Unraveling the Allergy Maze” by Dr. Baby Joan L. San Juan, explores the complexities of allergies. From serving as PRIMA president to assistant vice president, Dr. San Juan’s experience and leadership in the medical community have been pivotal in shaping PRIMA’s direction and establishing its reputation.

“Healing Hearts and Balancing Sugar with Natural Therapy” by Dr. Melvin Nario, discusses natural approaches to heart health and diabetes management.

For more information about PRIMA and its leadership team, visit https://www.primaorg.com/.