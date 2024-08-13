Phl outguns Southeast Asian counterparts in Olympic medal tally

The Philippines undoubtedly hit remarkable strides in the 2024 Paris Olympics as it secured a significant position over neighboring Southeast Asian nations following a two-gold medal-haul and two bronze medals to place 35th in the overall medal standings.

With the impressive feat, the Philippines skyrocketed to the top of the Southeast Asian rankings and highlight the country’s growing prominence in the international sports scene.

Indonesia followed with a 37th place finish with two golds and one bronze while Thailand, despite accumulating a total of six medals -- a gold, three silvers and two bronzes -- was ranked 42nd.

Meantime, Malaysia and Singapore, with two bronze and one bronze medals respectively, landed further down the list, showcasing the Philippines' significant achievement in the region.

Out of 28 Asian nations in the medal tally, the Philippines was among the top performers, just behind powerhouses like China, Japan, and Korea, which reflects not only the dedication of Filipino athletes but also the increasing competitiveness of the nation's sports programs on the world stage.

As we celebrate these achievements, it's clear that the hard work and dedication of the athletes from the Philippines and Southeast Asia have truly shone through. We extend our congratulations to all the medalists and look forward to even greater successes in future Olympic Games!