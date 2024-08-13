PEZA Academy launched

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority recently unveiled its PEZA Academy which is designed to serve as an advanced training hub for its employees, as well as ecozone workers and PEZA registered business enterprises (RBEs).

According to PEZA director general Tereso O. Panga, the academy, launched last 5 August, is primarily focused on delivering high-quality, competency-based learning and development programs tailored to the specific needs of the employees, aligning with evolving demands of industries and investors.

Culture of absolute honesty

“We continue to uphold our culture of absolute honesty, integrity, and utmost service in dealing with our investors. The best practices and ease of doing business climate PEZA set in place has been a model for other countries to follow,” he said.

“We need to empower and capacitate our employees towards continuous learning and development for our advancement and the growth of our organization — this is what the PEZA Academy aims to do. This is a significant step towards our continuous efforts to invest in the growth and development of our most valuable asset — our people,” he added.

During the launch, PEZA officials also unveiled the official logo of the Academy on the Excellence Wall, which marks the formal establishment and inauguration of the project.

The logo symbolizes a pivotal moment in PEZA’s dedication to providing comprehensive development opportunities for their employees, ecozone workers and RBEs.

It likewise underscores PEZA’s unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of continuous learning and growth.

Personnel Administrative and Services Group manager Vivian Toledo underscored the immense importance of the academy for the workforce within the ecozone, adding that the institution is positioned to be a lynchpin in enhancing the skills and competencies of employees, thereby playing a pivotal role in driving the nation’s economic prosperity.

Empowering employees

By offering a rich array of training programs, workshops, and resources, the PEZA Academy seeks to empower employees to not only sharpen their skills and deepen their knowledge but also to unleash their full potential in driving organizational excellence and innovation.

During the event, the PEZA Academy also unveiled its four distinct sections: The Ecozone Champions Section, the Digital Literacy Section, and the Writers and Speakers Section.

Additionally, the Academy plans to enrich its curriculum by introducing modules such as Estate Administration and Management, Project Evaluation, Policy Analysis and Formulation, Planning and Forecasting, Investment Promotions, Organization and Development, and Finance and Budgeting soon.

The PEZA Academy will likewise offer external training/workshops and capacity-building seminars for RBEs to enhance ecozone compliance with relevant laws and regulations and empower locators by way of immersion in the latest innovation and emerging technologies including best business practices in the global market.