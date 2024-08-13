Pegula bags 2nd WTA Canada crown

TORONTO, Canada (AFP) — Jessica Pegula defeated Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 in an all-American final to win the WTA Toronto Masters, becoming the event’s first back-to-back champion since 2000.

Sixth-ranked Pegula captured her sixth career WTA title and second of the year after Berlin in June to become the first consecutive winner in Canada since Martina Hingis in 1999-2000.

Pegula improved to 3-0 in her career rivalry with Anisimova, taking her second victory of the year after April at Charleston.

Pegula broke Anisimova to begin the match and again to claim the first set after 27 minutes when Anisimova double faulted.

In the second set, Anisimova smacked a forehand winner to break Pegula for a 2-1 lead and Pegula double faulted away a break to give Anisimova a 5-2 edge on the way to a third set.

After dropping her first set of the week, Pegula broke for a 2-0 lead on an Anisimova double fault and took a 4-0 edge when Anisimova netted a forehand to surrender another break.

Anisimova, who won only three points in the first four games of the final set, sent a forehand long to drop the match on Pegula’s serve after 87 minutes.

At 132nd in the world, Anisimova became the lowest-ranked finalist at the Canadian tournament in 40 years.

Anisimova dispatched four top-20 rivals this week to reach her fourth career WTA final, but could not claim a third title after Bogota in 2019 and Melbourne in 2022.

Anisimova took a nine-month mental health break from tennis last year and fell to 373rd in the world rankings at the start of the year, but ensured a return to the top 50 with her runner-up finish.