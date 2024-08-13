PCSO joins gov’t first responders during Typhoon ‘Carina’

The PCSO launched a relief effort for those affected and displaced by the typhoon, demonstrating its efficiency and commitment to helping those in need.

Collaborating with local organizations and volunteers, the PCSO offered crucial aid to communities severely affected by the devastating typhoon. It was a massive operation targeting the flooded Camanava region and surrounding towns and cities.

PCSO general manager Melquiades Robles led the effort to deliver essential supplies and support to those in dire need. He commended the significant contribution of PCSO branch offices in assisting the specific communities within their areas of operation.

On 26 July, Robles visited Camanava and other surrounding areas, severely affected by heavy rains and widespread flooding that submerged numerous parts of Metro Manila.

The PCSO had intended to start relief operations on the day the typhoon hit but encountered challenges due to the impassable condition of major roads and thoroughfares.

Robles organized the distribution of essential relief items, including rice, canned goods, and bottled water in Valenzuela and Navotas.

These life-saving supplies were carefully packed inside plastic water pails affectionately known as ‘charitimba. This ensured that the victims received much-needed assistance and provided them with a practical way to store and transport these vital provisions.

The two urban centers were significantly impacted by intense rainfall, further intensified by the southwest monsoon, also known as Habagat.

Robles restated his previous directions to all PCSO branches and small-town lottery-authorized agent corporations, or STL-AACs, to organize and implement relief efforts in their specific localities.

The PCSO’s response guaranteed immediate aid to households impacted by the typhoon.

The PCSO branches and STL-AACs also played a crucial role in the relief efforts, conducting various activities such as providing hot meals and groceries, conducting relief operations, and distributing relief goods to the affected families.

Specifically, the PCSO Rizal Branch, in collaboration with Nineteen Aces Gaming and Amusement Corp STL-AAC, provided hot meals and groceries to over 75 families at the evacuation site in Manuel Santos Integrated School, Barangay San Juan, Taytay, Rizal.

In a similar effort, PCSO STL-AAC Greatminds Games and Amusement Corp. and Muntinlupa Vice Mayor Artemio Simundac conducted relief operations in Barangay Bayanan, Muntinlupa City.

The PCSO La Union Branch and STL-AAC First La Union Leisure distributed relief goods to 150 families affected by the typhoon in Bauang, Naguilian, and Caba, La Union.

Finally, Pines Estate and Gaming Corp. in Benguet and Baguio STL-AAC donated 25 sacks of rice to families affected by the crisis in the region. This is just one example of the many relief efforts that PCSO, its branch offices, and various local organizations and volunteers have conducted nationwide.

“Our branch offices with STL-AACs are simultaneously conducting relief drives nationwide,” Robles said.

On 25 July, the PCSO team members were initially scheduled to distribute relief goods to the affected areas. However, their plans were canceled when they encountered impassable roads, prompting them to return to their office.

Robles showed solidarity by presenting 500 Charitimba to Valenzuela Mayor Wesley Gatchalian at the Valenzuela Alert Center. In addition, Jennifer Serrano, acting on behalf of Navotas Mayor Toby Tiangco, accepted another 500 Charitimba.

Another 150 charitimba were donated to Chairwoman Florida Casaje of Barangay Damayan in Frisco, Quezon City, to support their community initiatives and programs.

Amid a crisis, witnessing the unwavering spirit of compassion and generosity as individuals and organizations come together to help those in need is heartwarming.

The collaborative efforts of the PCSO and its branch offices, along with various local organizations and volunteers, have significantly impacted the lives of the communities affected by the typhoon, instilling a sense of hope and resilience in the face of adversity.

The PCSO has consistently organized dedicated relief drives to support families displaced by various challenging circumstances. These efforts have offered invaluable material support and symbolized the strength of unity and kindness during difficult times, providing hope and comfort to those affected.

The outpouring of assistance underscores the power of coming together to make a positive difference in the lives of those in need.