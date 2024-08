President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. leads a sectoral meeting on the creation of a Cabinet Cluster for Education on 13 August, 2024. Photo by Yummie Dingding / PPA Pool

Photos PBBM LEADS SECTORAL MEETING FOR EDUCATION President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. leads a sectoral meeting on the creation of a Cabinet Cluster for Education on 13 August, 2024. | Video by Yummie Dingding

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. leads a sectoral meeting on the creation of a Cabinet Cluster for Education on 13 August, 2024. Photo by Yummie Dingding / PPA Pool









President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. leads a sectoral meeting on the creation of a Cabinet Cluster for Education on 13 August, 2024. Photo by Yummie Dingding / PPA Pool