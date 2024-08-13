OLYMPIC EFFECT

There’s enough reward for playing at a high level in the Paris Olympics.

One of them is the surge in world rankings like what Filipino golf start Bianca Pagdanganan had recently.

She came from this year’s worst 145th just before the 26-year-old long-bomber took a four-week break from the LPGA.

And because of her T4 finish during the Paris Games over the weekend, Pagdanganan leapfrogged to 106th, just a few heaves from breaching top 100.

Pagdanganan kept the nation at the edge of its seat for four days as she nearly secured its first ever medal in the Summer Games.

The 26-year-old ace finished strong, closing with a four-under par 68 to nearly steal the thunder from her fancied foes led by gold medalist Lydia Ko of New Zealand, silver medalist Esther Henseleit of Germany, and bronze medalist Lin Xiyu.

“I really wanted it,” said Pagdanganan, who found herself in joint third down the stretch until Lin surged with three birdies in her last four holes to secure a podium finish for China.

Pagdanganan’s finish at No. 4 is the highest ever by any Filipino golfer in the Olympics and huge improvement from being in the 43rd place during the previous Summer Games in Tokyo.

“I wanted our names to be up there. I want them to know that we’re athletes.”

Dottie Ardina, who wound up T13 in the Games, also made a big jump to 232 from as far as 346 this year alone.

Unlike Pagdanganan who has full member status in the LPGA, Ardina plays in Epson Tour and other pro circuits around the globe if she’s not given exemptions in some LPGA tournaments.

The country’s rising star Rianne Malixi is No. 467 although the 17-year-old is still playing as amateur.

Malixi’s 10th place ranking in the world amateurs, though, is expected to skyrocket further after winning the US Women’s Amateur and the US Girls Juniors Championships back-to-back.

Rounding out the country’s Top 10 are Clariss Guce at No. 670, Samantha Bruce at No. 736, Pauline del Rosario at No. 777, Princess Superal at No. 989, Harmie Constantino at No. 1024, Daniella Uy at No. 1028, and Florence Bisera at No. 1086.