NBI Chief affirms trust to Region 11 director

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) director Jaime Santiago on Tuesday expressed his full trust and support to NBI Region 11 director Archie Albao regarding a recent raid on the KOJC compound to serve an arrest warrant for Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

Santiago said he had ordered an investigation into the allegations but reaffirmed his trust in the regional director, adding that while conducting an informal investigation, he still had trust in Albao.

Rebutting the allegations, Santiago clarified that it was not a raid but an NBI team serving an arrest warrant.

“Remember that different warrants arrived in April and May. Each time a warrant arrived it was served. As a matter of fact, we have already arrested five people. Regional Director Albao served the warrant from the QC RTC on 8 August last week. Upon receipt, they served it on 9 August,” said Santiago.

He added that only 20 NBI personnel were involved in serving the warrant, and NBI Region 11 only had 10 field men. The rest of the team consisted of office workers.

Santiago recalled that serving a warrant on Quiboloy was not easy as he was protected by a battalion of KOJC members. Even the PNP battalion police were met with water cannons.

“I instructed Director Albao to talk to Quiboloy calmly. I didn’t want any bloodshed or injuries,” Santiago said.