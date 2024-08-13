Munti LGU turns over transport facility management

The local government of Muntinlupa on Tuesday turned over a new transport facility to a local cooperative for management and maintenance.

The facility, built in August 2022, will serve as a transport hub and parking area for drivers in Southville 3, Mayor Ruffy Biazon said.

The Southville III Muntinlupa Transport Service Cooperative had requested a space for a transport hub in 2019, Biazon said.

“We want to provide a clean, efficient, and safe facility for the drivers and commuters of Southville 3, that’s why we built this,” Biazon said.

“We will continue to work together in maintaining the cleanliness and orderliness of this facility,” he added.

Biazon said he hopes to build more transport facilities across the city to improve commuter safety.