Mon Confiado files cybercrime complaint against content creator

In his Facebook post, Confiado shared Ileiad’s story, which alleged that Confiado was involved in a shoplifting incident at a grocery store in Marikina. The content creator also noted how “cool it was to meet him in person.”

The content creator claimed that the actor had repeatedly cut him off and had “closed his hand shut” in his face.

His claim went further when he said that the actor tried to leave with 15 Milky Ways at the counter. The content creator also claimed that Confiado pretended not to hear the cashier asking him to pay for the 15 chocolate bars.

In his Facebook post on Monday, 12 August, Confiado included a letter addressed to “Mr. Jeff Leanneroie Bonilla Jacinto, alias ILEIAD.” The post also featured a photo of Confiado inside the NBI’s cybercrime division office.

“Nawa’y maging aral sa iyo ito at sa ating lahat -- na ang paggamit ng pangalan at larawan ng walang pahintulot ay krimen; na hindi lahat ng jokes ay nakakatawa at hindi lahat ng jokes ay para sa lahat. Dapat sana ang joke ay nakakapagpasaya at hindi nakakasira ng tao (May this serve as a lesson to you and to all of us -- that using someone’s name and image without permission is a crime; that not all jokes are funny and not all jokes are for everyone. Jokes should ideally bring joy, not harm people),” he initially said.

Confiado told Jacinto that he is a quiet guy who had never been involved in any spats throughout his life and is very careful not to tarnish his reputation, as it is crucial for his work. He was appalled when Jacinto used his name and photo in what was referred to as “copypasta.”

Confiado was further shocked by Jacinto’s response of “Is this a threat?” when confronted. He also claimed that the content creator did not delete the post until the next day.

He also found Jacinto’s public apology insincere and described it as “sarcastic.”

“Ngayon (Now), Mr. Jeff Jacinto alias ILEIAD, gusto kong ipaalam sa iyo na ang inihain kong kaso sa NBI ay HINDI JOKE. Ito ay TOTOO. Seseryohin natin ito para maging aral sa ating lahat (I want to let you know that the case I filed with the NBI is NOT A JOKE. It is REAL. Let’s take this seriously so it can serve as a lesson to all of us). I’m looking forward to personally meet you in court Mr. Jeff Jacinto. God Speed,” he finally said in his post.