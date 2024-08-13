Mon Confiado files cybercrime complaint against content creator

After calling out a Facebook content creator for posting a negative story about him, character actor Mon Confiado made good his threat to file a complaint against the FB user named Ileiad.
In his Facebook post, Confiado shared Ileiad’s story, which alleged that Confiado was involved in a shoplifting incident at a grocery store in Marikina. The content creator also noted how “cool it was to meet him in person.”
The content creator claimed that the actor had repeatedly cut him off and had “closed his hand shut” in his face.
His claim went further when he said that the actor tried to leave with 15 Milky Ways at the counter. The content creator also claimed that Confiado pretended not to hear the cashier asking him to pay for the 15 chocolate bars.
In his Facebook post on Monday, 12 August, Confiado included a letter addressed to “Mr. Jeff Leanneroie Bonilla Jacinto, alias ILEIAD.” The post also featured a photo of Confiado inside the NBI’s cybercrime division office.
“Nawa’y maging aral sa iyo ito at sa ating lahat -- na ang paggamit ng pangalan at larawan ng walang pahintulot ay krimen; na hindi lahat ng jokes ay nakakatawa at hindi lahat ng jokes ay para sa lahat. Dapat sana ang joke ay nakakapagpasaya at hindi nakakasira ng tao (May this serve as a lesson to you and to all of us -- that using someone’s name and image without permission is a crime; that not all jokes are funny and not all jokes are for everyone. Jokes should ideally bring joy, not harm people),” he initially said.
Confiado told Jacinto that he is a quiet guy who had never been involved in any spats throughout his life and is very careful not to tarnish his reputation, as it is crucial for his work. He was appalled when Jacinto used his name and photo in what was referred to as “copypasta.”
Confiado was further shocked by Jacinto’s response of “Is this a threat?” when confronted. He also claimed that the content creator did not delete the post until the next day.
He also found Jacinto’s public apology insincere and described it as “sarcastic.”
“Ngayon (Now), Mr. Jeff Jacinto alias ILEIAD, gusto kong ipaalam sa iyo na ang inihain kong kaso sa NBI ay HINDI JOKE. Ito ay TOTOO. Seseryohin natin ito para maging aral sa ating lahat (I want to let you know that the case I filed with the NBI is NOT A JOKE. It is REAL. Let’s take this seriously so it can serve as a lesson to all of us). I’m looking forward to personally meet you in court Mr. Jeff Jacinto. God Speed,” he finally said in his post.
Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino
to star in their first movie
What Kim-Pau fans have been hoping for has been granted, as Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino have announced their forthcoming movie, their first together, following their duet on It’s Showtime!
Chiu and Avelino will star in My Love Will Make You Disappear, which will be directed by Chad Vidanes and produced by Star Cinema.
Already, Kim-Pau fans have expressed their excitement over this first movie project of their idols.
“Basta abangan namin ‘yung movie my wild and fun sabi ni derek chad (We’ll just look forward to the movie; it’s wild and fun said director Chad).”
“Manuod talaga kmi, ngayon lng uli ako makkapanuod ng cne (We’ll definitely watch it; it’s been a while since I last watched one.”
“Go kim and pau… it’s surely a blockbuster movie of the year.”
Chiu and Avelino first teamed up in Linlang, which was immediately followed by the Pinoy adaptation of the hit Korean series What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim.
Jericho and Janine are indeed dating
“We”re getting to know each other. We’re dating.” That was Jericho Rosales’ answer to our query about his relationship with Janine Gutierrez during his solo media huddle for Lavender Fields, Tuesday, 13 August.