MMDA 'All Systems Go' for Phl Olympians' welcome

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) says it is fully prepared for the homecoming parade of the 2024 Paris Olympics medalists and athletes, celebrating their remarkable achievements at the recently concluded international sporting event.

The MMDA will deploy 300 personnel, including traffic enforcers and street sweepers, to ensure the orderliness and cleanliness of he parade. The parade, set to begin at 3 PM tomorrow, 14 August, will start at Aliw Theater and conclude at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

PARADE ROUTE (7.70 km):

V. Sotto (Aliw Theater), left turn to

Roxas Blvd., right turn to

P. Burgos Avenue, straight ahead to

Finance Road, right turn to

Taft Ave., right turn to

Pres. Quirino Ave., left turn to

Adriatico St., left turn to

Rizal Memorial Sports Complex

MMDA Acting Chairman Atty. Don Artes assured that the public would have ample time to see Olympic medalists Carlos Yulo, Nesthy Petecio, and Aira Villegas, as well as the other Olympic athletes, during the homecoming parade.

"The speed of vehicles in the parade will be limited to 6 kilometers per hour, allowing the public the opportunity to see the Philippine Olympic team. A stop-and-go traffic scheme will be implemented, with the parade expected to last around 45 minutes," he said during a press conference.

He also mentioned that the float carrying the Philippine Olympians would be equipped with a rain cover in case of heavy downpour.

Artes emphasized that the homecoming parade is a victory celebration to honor the Olympic athletes, whom he described as “bagong bayani.” "There will be a celebration, and at the same time, we will honor our athletes who worked very hard to achieve such a historic and extraordinary accomplishment in the Olympics," he added.

The parade will include MMDA motorcycle units, PNP, the MMDA Band, media, ambulances, and the athletes aboard an elevated flatbed vehicle. No other vehicles will be allowed to join the parade group.

Following the parade, a short program will be held at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex. The event is free and open to the public.

Alternate routes

Artes also advised affected motorists of alternate routes during the parade:

NORTHBOUND TOWARDS R-10:

Skyway

Buendia Ave.

Taft Ave.

F.B Harrison St.

Mabini St.

Pres. Quirino

Lacson Ave.

SOUTHBOUND:

Roxas Blvd.

UN Ave.

San Marcelino

Quirino Ave. to SLEX