Megaworld marks 35 years with art deco gala, concert

Megaworld’s anniversary night was highlighted by a visual spectacle of lavish Art Deco set-up, where more than 400 guests from various industries enjoyed a five-course dinner, masterfully crafted by the chefs from six diverse hotels and restaurants of the Alliance Global Group, including Sheraton Manila, Hilton Manila, Casa Buenas at Newport World Resorts, Hotel Okura Manila, Marriott Hotel Manila and Megaworld Hotels & Resorts.

Over the decades, Megaworld has built iconic developments that have become integral parts of the urban landscape. These projects are more than just structures; they are thriving centers of activity, culture and innovation that embody Megaworld’s unique identity.

This foresight captures their commitment to creating vibrant communities that foster lasting memories and provide homes where families and businesses can thrive.

As they look to the future, Megaworld continues to uphold its vision dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for Filipinos. It is poised to continue transforming landscapes and lives for many more years.

The evening was capped by a mini-concert featuring one of the country’s best music icons, Gary Valenciano.