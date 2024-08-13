Megaworld marks 35 years with art deco gala, concert

SOCIAL SET

Megaworld Corporation, one of the Philippines’ leading real estate developers, celebrated its 35th anniversary with the theme “A Lasting Vision.”

Held at the Marriott Grand Ballroom in Newport City, this significant milestone recognized 35 office and retail partners from its various township developments across the country, each receiving a special custom-made sculptural trophy designed by contemporary artist Jinggoy Buensuceso.

Megaworld president Lourdes Gutierrez Alfonso, Megaworld head of Operations Division Jennifer Romualdez and Megawide chairman Edgar Saavedra.
Michelle Tan, Carla Tengco and Doody Tuason.
Teresita Sy-Coson, SM Investments Corporation vice chair.
Host Issa Litton.
Megaworld’s Francis Canuto.
Korina Sanchez Roxas
RCBC head of corporate banking group Elizabeth Coronel, RCBC president Eugene Acevedo, Yuchengco Group of Companies president Helen Yuchengco Dee and Megaworld president Lourdes Gutierrez Alfonso.
Megaworld Nanette Silva.
Artist Jinggoy Buensuceso, Megaworld Chairman and founder Dr. Andrew Tan, Megaworld VP and head of Public Relations and Media Affairs Harold Geronimo.
Metrobank Corporate banking group Anton Yap, Mayet Caparas with Chinabank’s Alfredo Moreno, BDO’s Charles Rodriguez and Chinabank’s Cranston Ng.
Megaworld’s anniversary night was highlighted by a visual spectacle of lavish Art Deco set-up, where more than 400 guests from various industries enjoyed a five-course dinner, masterfully crafted by the chefs from six diverse hotels and restaurants of the Alliance Global Group, including Sheraton Manila, Hilton Manila, Casa Buenas at Newport World Resorts, Hotel Okura Manila, Marriott Hotel Manila and Megaworld Hotels & Resorts.

Over the decades, Megaworld has built iconic developments that have become integral parts of the urban landscape. These projects are more than just structures; they are thriving centers of activity, culture and innovation that embody Megaworld’s unique identity.

This foresight captures their commitment to creating vibrant communities that foster lasting memories and provide homes where families and businesses can thrive.

As they look to the future, Megaworld continues to uphold its vision dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for Filipinos. It is poised to continue transforming landscapes and lives for many more years.

The evening was capped by a mini-concert featuring one of the country’s best music icons, Gary Valenciano.

