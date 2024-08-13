Marcos vows to boost sports sector after Paris Olympics success

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Tuesday night that he will continue to improve the country’s sports program, as Filipino athletes who participated in the 2024 Paris Olympics brought significant recognition to the Philippines on the global stage.

In his speech in Malacañan during the heroes’ welcome celebration for the Philippines’ Paris 2024 Olympians, Marcos stated that he would consult with the athletes to gather their insights on enhancing the country’s sports program.

He also mentioned that the government will establish a well-organized sports development program.

“I want to be part of the development of sports in the Philippines. "We've been left behind,” Marcos said.

“If you can consider that all of these athletes who have done so well and have made us so proud, there’s no official, technical support from the government,” Marcos added.

The Philippines finished 37th overall in the rankings and was the top Southeast Asian nation, marking the centenary of its participation in the Summer Games.

Thus, Marcos awarded Presidential Citations to the athletes, though not all 22 were present at the Palace.

Filipino gymnast and two-time gold medalist Carlos Yulo received the Presidential Medal of Merit for his historic double victory in the floor exercise and vault events of men’s artistic gymnastics, making him the first Filipino to win multiple Olympic gold medals.

Marcos also gave out new cash incentives: P2 million for each athlete and an additional P2 million each for Filipina boxers and bronze medalists Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas, from the Office of the President (OP) and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

Yulo received the largest reward, totaling PHP40 million — PHP10 million for each gold medal as required by law, plus additional incentives from the OP.

Petecio and Villegas will each receive a total of P4 million, which includes the PHP2 million mandated by law for Olympic bronze medalists.

Marcos also mentioned that the OP would allocate P500,000 to the coaching staff of each athlete.

"Perfect timing, PAGCOR Chairman Alejandro Tengco is here... he has a lot of money. So, let’s give each of our athletes who competed in the Olympics one million each,” Marcos said.

"You are showcasing the Philippines to the whole world. I know you’re thinking — gymnastics, boxing. And in pole vaulting — you might only be focused on your own event. But your performance has a significant meaning; it means a lot. It means a lot to us here who are watching, cheering, and supporting you," Marcos also said.

Yulo earned two gold medals for the country, dominating in the floor exercise and vault, while boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas won bronze medals, contributing to the nation's best Olympic performance in its 100-year history.

Pole vaulter EJ Obiena and golfer Bianca Pagdanganan narrowly missed the podium, finishing fourth in their respective events.

Boxers Eumir Marcial, Hergie Bacyadan, and Carlo Paalam fought bravely, and gymnasts Emma Malabuyo, Aleah Finnegan, and Levi Jung-Ruivivar, along with first-time Olympic rower Joanie Delgaco and fencer Sam Catantan, made impressive debuts.

The delegation also included John Ceniza, Lauren Hoffman, Elreen Ando, Vanessa Sarno, John Cabang Tolentino, Jarod Hatch, Kayla Sanchez, Kiyomi Watanabe, and Dottie Ardina.

The delegation arrived at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City around 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

They were greeted by their families and supporters before heading to Malacañan Palace in Manila.

There, they were warmly received by the President, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and their sons, Joseph Simon and William Vincent.