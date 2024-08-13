Marcos approves education-focused Cabinet cluster

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has given his approval "in principle" for the establishment of a Cabinet cluster focused on education to strengthen efforts to enhance the country's education system.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said this on Tuesday during a Palace briefing following a sectoral meeting presided over by Marcos.

Angara said the cluster will include the Department of Education (DepEd), the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) will also be part of the cluster, the DepEd chief added.

"He’d like us to fast-track some of the actions because he sees the urgency, and it's a very deep-seated problem. It’s been a long-standing issue that needs to be addressed. He said, 'This cluster is really necessary,'" Angara said.

Palace press briefer Daphne Oseña-Paez, for her part, said that the education cluster's goal is to unify a shared vision and direction for reforming the education system, ensuring a positive long-term impact on every Filipino student and graduate.