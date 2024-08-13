Manila salutes Palarong Pambansa winners

The local government of Manila on Tuesday has recognized the efforts of Manila athletes who competed and excelled in the recent “Palarong Pambansa” and provided cash incentives in a gathering prepared especially for them.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna led the gathering along with Vice Mayor Yul Servo and Third District Councilor Fa Fugoso and the mayor expressed optimism that these athletes would inspire another Olympic champion like Carlos Yulo, who recently won two gold medals in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Lacuna stressed the city government’s full support for the Palarong Pambansa athletes, awarding them a total of P685,000 in cash incentives. The recipients were 95 athletes and 52 coaches and assistant coaches, whom the mayor recognized for their exemplary performance during the 6 to 17 July 2024 competition.

Due to their outstanding performance in various events, Team NCR clinched the overall championship in the Palarong Pambansa 2024.

Lacuna expressed gratitude to the athletes, coaches, and assistant coaches for bringing pride to the city as she also vowed to continue improving their situation and develop more programs to produce outstanding athletes.

The Palarong Pambansa is an annual multi-sport event involving student-athletes from the country’s 17 regions, the National Academy of Sports and Philippine schools overseas.

Kicked off in 1948, the Department of Education organizes and governs the multi-level scholastic competition for elementary and secondary students who are aiming to become the next sporting legends of the country.