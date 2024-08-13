Magdalena Gamayo celebrates 100th birthday with distinguished guests

Magdalena Gamayo, a living legend in the Filipino textile tradition of inabel weaving, celebrated her 100th birthday on August 13, 2024. The celebration was graced by notable figures, including Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc, officials from the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), local government units (LGUs), and other esteemed guests.

Born in Pinili, Ilocos Norte, Magdalena Gamayo, fondly known as Nana Dalen, has been a skillful weaver since she was 16 years old. Her journey in the art of inabel began under the teachings of her aunt, and over the decades, she has become an unparalleled master of this intricate craft. Despite not having formal training, Magdalena's natural talent and attention to detail set her apart, particularly in her ability to master complex weaving patterns such as the "inubon a sabong," using the impalagto technique.

In 2012, her contributions to preserving and promoting inabel were recognized with the prestigious title of Manlilikha ng Bayan (National Living Treasure), an honor bestowed upon her by the Philippine government through Presidential Proclamation No. 474. This title acknowledges her exceptional skill, dedication, and her efforts in mentoring the younger generation to ensure the survival of this traditional art form.

Magdalena Gamayo's influence extends far beyond her home in Ilocos Norte. Through her tireless work, she has become a beacon of cultural preservation, passing on the intricate knowledge of inabel weaving to apprentices from her hometown and beyond. Her work underscores the importance of patience, discipline, and an unwavering passion for sustaining cultural practices in a rapidly modernizing world.

As she marked her centennial year, Magdalena remains committed to her craft, despite health concerns that come with age. Her legacy, celebrated by many, continues to inspire and ensure that the rich heritage of inabel weaving will endure for generations to come.