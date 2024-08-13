LTO issues show cause vs viral car owner

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has issued a Show Cause Order (SCO) on Tuesday to the registered owner of a Toyota Vios which was shown parked on a bike lane in a viral video.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II said an investigation is now being conducted to determine if the registered owner of the vehicle was the same person who parked the car in a clearly no parking area.

In the order signed by LTO-Intelligence and Investigation Division head Renante Militante, the vehicle — with license plate DAM 3820 — allegedly obstructed the passage of bikers.

The driver was also seen in the video ignoring the comment of the person who took the video and even dared the netizen to continue filming his errant behavior. He was also heard justifying his behavior by saying that he was just waiting for his family.

“In connection thereto, you and the involved driver, are directed to appear at the Intelligence and Investigation Division, Land Transportation Office, East Avenue, QuezonCity, on 26 August 2024 at 1 p.m.,” the SCO read.

The registered owner was also asked to submit a comment or explanation as to why he should not be administratively charged in connection with the incident.

“Failure to appear and submit the written comment/explanation as required shall be construed by this Office as a waiver of your right to be heard, and the case shall be decided based on the evidence at hand,” the SCO read.