LTO issues show cause vs viral car driver

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Tuesday issued a show cause order to the registered owner of a Toyota Vios which was shown parked on a bike lane in a viral video.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II said an investigation is now being conducted to determine if the registered owner of the vehicle was the same person who parked the car in a clearly no parking area.

In the show cause signed by LTO-Intelligence and Investigation Division head Renante Militante, the vehicle, with license plate DAM 3820 obstructed the passage of bikers. The driver was also seen in the video ignoring the comment of the person who took the video and even dared the latter to continue filming his errant behavior.

The driver was also heard justifying his behavior by saying that he was just waiting for his family.

“In connection thereto, you and the involved driver, are directed to appear at the Intelligence and Investigation Division, Land Transportation Office, East Avenue, Quezon City, on 26 August 2024 at 1 p.m.,” the SCO read.

The registered owner was also asked to submit a comment or explanation as to why he should not be administratively charged in connection with the incident.