Last Monday, 12 August, was a red-letter day for the Maranaws of Lanao. The Langkit Festival kicked off in the Islamic City of Marawi — a week-long extravaganza commemorating the 84th Founding Charter of the City. And the city is abuzz celebrating in the shadow of the horrendous terror they suffered during the five-month long siege by misguided jihadists claiming affiliation with al-Baghdadi’s Islamic States terror campaign.

It’s been seven years since the war and the residents are gradually coming to terms with the reality of the situation. The government, which they blamed for principally causing the ruin of the city with the excessive bombing, has rebuilt the public infrastructure in the so-called ground zero which stand out oddly amid the devastation. Government has not been wanting in providing assistance to the victims.

What remain a concern for the victims are the snail-paced processing of their compensation claims and the allegedly deficient award given to some. But this is largely due to provisions of the Compensation Law which the Compensation Board has to strictly follow. The processing of claims is, according to the board, on track and within the self-imposed timeline.

Celebrating Foundation Day is one way to drown out the residents’ mixed feelings of anger, regret and desolation. It provides them an outlet to overcome despair, a sort of therapy for past pains.

Langkit is a Maranaw word that means a “strip of multi-colored fabric, woven or embroidered to decorate or enhance the design or style of the malong, a multi-purpose long skirt-like or barrel-form Maranaw garment with open ends at both the top and the bottom.” The “malong a landap” which is expensive but popular is known for the “langkit” hand-sewn on it.

Nowadays the langkit is also used to adorn, as an added item, women’s dresses and men’s shirts, including the modern barong Tagalog. It is distinctive because of the intricate geometric designs of resplendent interwoven colors. Its value and popularity have been adversely affected by the emergence of fake “langkit” which are not embroidered but painted on the clothes, although this is easily discernible.

A group of women who are experts in weaving have organized themselves into a micro-business catering principally to domestic and foreign tourists. They conduct demonstrations for tourists and have become an attraction.

Marawi City has adopted the word “langkit” for its Foundation Day it being descriptive of the rich culture, folkways and sentiments of the residents. Its theme is “Marawi rising from challenges to triumph.” They want to show that despite the tragedy that hit the city, it will rise like a Phoenix to bring back its past glory, vibrant and resplendent with colors.

The week-long festivities are principally centered around ground zero where public structures abound like the Sarimanok Sports Stadium, Rizal Park, Convention Center, Museum and the Amusement Park. There will be a job fair, sports competition in basketball, golf, lawn tennis, badminton, shooting and other sports, and a car show. The parade of 101 barangays is one of the features.

Medical and dental services are offered to the public, pro bono.

Participating barangays have been provided with booths to display their products or present entertainment like the playing of the kulintang ensemble and “kambayoka” by Maranaw balladers.

Food stalls abound serving up local delicacies and cuisine.

One of the highlights is the construction and unveiling of historical markers where Kota (Fort) Marawi is located, the battleground of one of the fiercest battles of Moros against the invading conquistadores that resulted in the martyrdom of Maranaw hero Amaipakpak, also known as Datu a Kader. This is being conducted together with the BARMM Commission for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage.

The Maranaws are by nature optimistic. They look at tomorrow positively with high hopes of not only fully recovering from the holocaust-like tragedy but of emerging stronger to face whatever hurdle that comes their way, in sha Allah (God permitting).

