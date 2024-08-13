Landers unveils month-long celebration of Japanese goods, culture

Landers Superstore, the fastest-growing membership retail chain in the country, is bringing the beauty, craftmanship, and innovation of Japan to its stores with its first-ever JAPAN FEST.

Set to run from 14 August to 10 September 2024, the biggest themed exhibition in Landers’ history, is gearing up to be an exciting and immersive celebration featuring the best of the best in Japanese food, craftmanship and culture.

Best Japanese products

The highlight of the event is definitely the extensive yet well-curated line-up of premium Japanese products on display, spanning everything from exquisite artisanal culinary creations to the trendiest items from cosmopolitan Tokyo.

Members will have an unparalleled opportunity to discover and sample over a thousand unique finds across all categories, savor authentic flavors, and bring home a piece of Japan.

Landers will also be bringing in outside exhibitors that will further deepen members’ love and appreciation for all things Japan and Japan-made. The elite roster includes top Japanese car brands, airlines, tour agencies, electronics, fashion and beauty houses, and handicraft makers, among others.

Immerse MORE into Japanese culture

Members can also try their hands at fun-filled activities showcasing the rich tapestry of Japanese culture and entertainment. These include include origami folding tutorials, Japanese calligraphy demonstrations, ikebana (flower arranging), kimono try-ons, and sushi classes, all available for free.

For the young and young-at-heart, there will be a meet-and-greet session with cosplayers dressed as popular anime characters and a gashapon area where they can take home cute figurines and trinkets from Japanese pop culture as souvenirs.