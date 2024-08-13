KQ stamps class in WUBS

De La Salle University star Kevin Quiambao was named as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) after he and the Green Archers won this year’s World University Basketball Series (WUBS) title.

Quiambao dropped 15 points as La Salle delivered a 101-86 win over Korea University in the championship match at the Yoyogi National Stadium Second Gymnasium in Tokyo last Monday.

The 23-year-old Gilas Pilipinas cager averaged 16 points in three games he played for the Archers.

This is the third time Quiambao plucked the MVP plum after winming it twice at the Pinoyliga Cup and at the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

“What a great time to be alive. GOD DID!!” Quiambao said.

Based on their wins in the off season, the Archers are looking poised to clinch its second University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) title.

Apart fron winning the Pinoyliga, Filoil, and WUBS tourneys, La Salle also won the Philippine Basketball Association D League crown last May after sweeping Centro Escolar University in their best-of-three series last May.

UAAP Season 87 is slated to open on 7 September at the Mall of Asia Arena.