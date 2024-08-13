Italian fine dining comes north of the metro

Experience unparalleled Filipino hospitality and brilliance at Solaire North, the first of its kind in the northern part of Metro Manila.

From sophisticated rooms and suites to indulgent culinary options, exciting gaming experiences and unique entertainment offerings, Solaire North promises unforgettable experiences.

Taste of Italy

Finestra Italian Steakhouse, with its open show kitchen is a must-try for the dining crowd this side of the metro.

Finestra is taken from the Italian word for “window” (fenestra) and, indeed, it offers diners more than the usual outlook into this gastronomic culture with authentic and innovative offerings.

With its expertly prepared dishes and stunning view of Quezon City, Finestra provides a gastronomic adventure. Here are a few of the dishes to try, aside from its favorite Steak Florentine and hand-crafted pastas.