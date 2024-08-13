Italian fine dining comes north of the metro

Experience unparalleled Filipino hospitality and brilliance at Solaire North, the first of its kind in the northern part of Metro Manila.
From sophisticated rooms and suites to indulgent culinary options, exciting gaming experiences and unique entertainment offerings, Solaire North promises unforgettable experiences.
Taste of Italy
Finestra Italian Steakhouse, with its open show kitchen is a must-try for the dining crowd this side of the metro.
Finestra is taken from the Italian word for “window” (fenestra) and, indeed, it offers diners more than the usual outlook into this gastronomic culture with authentic and innovative offerings.
With its expertly prepared dishes and stunning view of Quezon City, Finestra provides a gastronomic adventure. Here are a few of the dishes to try, aside from its favorite Steak Florentine and hand-crafted pastas.
US Prime Beef Tenderloin Carpaccio
Experience the exquisite combination of US Prime Beef Tenderloin Carpaccio, enhanced with Taggiasca olive dressing, celery and pistachio.
Finestra Caesar Salad
Enjoy the classic Finestra Caesar Salad featuring baby cos lettuce, aged parmesan, pancetta and focaccia croutons, creating a symphony of textures and flavors.
US Prime Tenderloin Rossini
Indulge in the luxurious US Prime Tenderloin Rossini, paired with foie gras, whipped potatoes and truffle sauce, offering a taste of decadence.
Finestra Tiramisu
Complete your dining experience with Finestra Tiramisu, a delightful dessert featuring mascarpone mousse and cocoa crumble.
Finestra is open for lunch at 11:30 a.m.to 2:30 p.m. and dinner at 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. A lunch set menu is also offered.