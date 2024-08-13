Illegal aliens nabbed by BI agents

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Tuesday reported that its operatives arrested three illegal foreigners at the BI main office in Intramuros, Manila.

BI commissioner Norman Tansingco said that the foreigners were intercepted by personnel from the Immigration Regulation Division on separate occasions when they reported to the BI for new passports.

Foreign nationals are required to report new passports and travel documents to transfer their latest entries and visas from old passports, Tansingco said.

On 2 August, officers arrested Song Tiancheng, a Chinese man wanted in his country for contractual fraud. A deportation case against Song had been filed earlier this year after Chinese authorities informed the BI of the warrant.

Meantime, a certain Tu En Cheng, a Taiwanese national, was apprehended on 6 August. He was the subject of a summary deportation order issued by the BI Board of Commissioners in 2020.

Taiwanese authorities also tagged him as a fraud fugitive, prompting the BI to file an undesirability complaint.

On the other hand, a 39-year-old Chinese woman identified as Dong Baolian was arrested the following day. She is also a wanted fugitive in China for fraud, accused of being part of a company that developed an application to defraud more than 1.54 million Chinese yuan from victims.

The three aliens were transferred to the BI warden facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, pending deportation.