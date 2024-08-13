Go visits recovering QC fire victims

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go last Monday personally extended additional support to the recovering residents of Barangays Manresa, Paligsahan, Payatas, Tatalon, Holy Spirit, Commonwealth, Culiat, Patok, Tandang Sora, Talayan, Sauyo, and Nova Proper in Quezon City, to aid the reconstruction of homes and recovery of fire victims devastated by the recent fire incident.

In coordination with Mayor Joy Belmonte and Vice Mayor Gian Sotto, the affected families received essential aid such as grocery packs, snacks, shirts, masks, vitamins, basketballs and volleyballs from the senator. Additionally, there were select recipients of a bicycle, a mobile phone, shoes and a watch.

Go also acknowledged the barangay captains present during the event, including Manresa barangay captain Arturo Tambis, Tandang Sora barangay captain Marlon Ulanday, Paligsahan barangay captain Alexander Lapore and Paltok barangay captain Judy Floresca for their continuous efforts in bringing government services closer to the Filipino people.

Go’s initiative also facilitated the National Housing Authority’s provision of Emergency Housing Assistance Program benefits to 197 eligible households affected by the fire.

Go emphasized his advocacy for providing emergency housing assistance, which he continues to champion, ensuring that affected families have resources to rebuild their homes, such as nails, roofing sheets, and other necessary housing materials.

He also continues to push for his Senate Bill 192, which seeks to institutionalize the Rental Housing Subsidy Program. Under the proposed measure, a housing and social protection program will be developed to provide disaster victims better and more affordable access to the formal housing market through the provision of rental subsidies provided by the government if enacted into law.

Furthermore, Go highlighted Senate Bill 2451, known as the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which he co-sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate. Based on the Mandatory Evacuation Center bill that Go filed earlier, the proposed legislation underscores the necessity of establishing mandatory evacuation centers in each locality.

Go, recognized as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate brand of public service, highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance fire prevention in communities. He noted the Bureau of Fire Protection’s modernization under Republic Act 11589, which he principally authored and co-sponsored.

This Act mandates a comprehensive 10-year modernization plan to equip the bureau with advanced capabilities for fire response through increased firefighter recruitment, acquisition of modern fire equipment and specialized training.