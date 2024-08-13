Go extends support to QC fire victims

Quezon City, Metro Manila - On Monday, 12 August, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go visited several barangays in the city to support communities affected by recent fires.

Go provided relief goods and essentials to residents of Barangays Manresa, Paligsahan, Payatas, Tatalon, Holy Spirit, Commonwealth, Culiat, Patok, Tandang Sora, Talayan, Sauyo, and Nova Proper. The distribution was coordinated with Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte and Vice Mayor Gian Sotto.

“Sa mga nasunugan, huwag ho kayong mag-alala. Ang gamit ay nabibili, ang pera ay kikitain, subalit 'yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Pangalagaan at ingatan po natin ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat isa,” Go said in his message.

Go also recognized the Barangay Captains present, including Manresa Barangay Captain Arturo Tambis, Tandang Sora Barangay Captain Marlon Ulanday, Paligsahan Barangay Captain Alexander Lapore, and Patok Barangay Captain Judy Floresca, for their ongoing efforts to bring government services closer to the people.

Additionally, Go facilitated the National Housing Authority's provision of Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP) benefits to 197 eligible households affected by the fire.

He emphasized his advocacy for emergency housing assistance, which he continues to champion, ensuring that affected families receive resources to rebuild their homes, including nails, roofing sheets, and other necessary materials.

“Sinikap din natin na mabigyan sila ng National Housing Authority ng ayuda pambili ng housing materials tulad ng pako, yero at iba pa upang maisaayos muli ang kanilang mga tirahan,” Go highlighted.

Go is also advocating for Senate Bill No. 192, which seeks to institutionalize the Rental Housing Subsidy Program. This proposed measure aims to develop a housing and social protection program to provide disaster victims with better and more affordable access to the formal housing market through rental subsidies provided by the government, if enacted into law.

The senator underscored ongoing efforts to improve fire prevention in communities, including the Bureau of Fire Protection's modernization under Republic Act No. 11589, which he principally authored and co-sponsored. This Act mandates a comprehensive ten-year modernization plan to enhance the bureau's fire response capabilities through increased recruitment, acquisition of modern equipment, and specialized training.

The senator also encouraged Quezon City residents with health concerns to utilize the nearby Malasakit Centers at the Lung Center of the Philippines, Novaliches District Hospital, Philippine Heart Center, Philippine Children's Medical Center, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, East Avenue Medical Center, Veterans Memorial Medical Center, Philippine Orthopedic Center, National Children's Hospital, Quirino Memorial Medical Center, and the PNP General Hospital.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program designed to streamline medical assistance programs from various government agencies, ensuring that Filipinos can access medical assistance to overcome the financial burden of healthcare costs.

Senator Go also recounted his support for various projects in Quezon City as Vice Chairperson of the Senate Finance Committee, including the construction of multi-purpose buildings in Barangays Capri, Commonwealth, and Bagong Silangan; road rehabilitation in Barangay Socorro; and improvements to the road and drainage systems in Barangays Payatas and Talayan.