GenSan mayor promises 'no displacement' during market redevelopment

General Santos City — City Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao has assured local stall owners at the Gensan Public Market that there will be no displacement, demolition, or illegal retrenchment of the approximately 1,500 stall owners in the city's public market.

During a dialogue with the Federation of Market Vendors, Pacquiao addressed concerns about the unsolicited P2.2 billion proposal from Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC) to develop and rehabilitate the public market.

Earlier, market stall owners held a peaceful rally at the Sangguniang Panlungsod to express their opposition to privatizing the city’s market.

Pacquiao urged vendors not to heed negative propaganda about the RLC proposal. She clarified that the Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) majority had only approved the proposal for review, while opposition lawmaker Edmar Yumang voted against it, citing insufficient requirements from the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Center.

PPP project development director John Dominic Zafe had outlined the missing requirements in a letter to the Sangguniang, including the Electronic Copy of the Economic Model, Proposed Parameters, Terms and Conditions (PTC), Value for Money Analysis, and Valuation Report on Government Assets or Property.

Zafe stated, “We trust that the Local Sanggunian will ensure the Project’s compliance with the requirements of the PPP Code, its IRR, and the PPPGB Guidelines, and ultimately ensure the success of this Project for the people of General Santos City.”

On 16 July, 2024, the SP majority approved the "Mallengke" project, citing benefits for residents and potential savings for other city projects. However, the minority opposed the resolution, raising concerns about procedural issues and lack of clarity in the PTC.

“Rest assured that there will be no displacement and demolition, and all present stall owners will be prioritized,” Mayor Pacquiao said. She also noted that RLC has prepared 2,000 stalls to accommodate everyone.

Pacquiao has issued an Executive Order to return the proposal to the SP for further review and to form committees for the P2.2 billion project.