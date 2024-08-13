Ford and Mazda warn over 475,000 U.S. owners about dangerous Takata airbag inflators

Ford and Mazda have issued a stern warning to the owners of more than 475,000 older vehicles in the U.S., urging them not to drive these cars due to hazardous Takata airbag inflators that have not been replaced. The recall affects over 374,000 Ford, Lincoln, and Mercury vehicles from the 2004 to 2014 model years, as well as nearly 83,000 Mazdas from the 2003 to 2015 model years. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has highlighted that these inflators can explode with excessive force in a crash, potentially sending metal fragments into the vehicle's cabin, which can cause serious injuries or fatalities.

The faulty Takata inflators use volatile ammonium nitrate to deploy airbags, a chemical that deteriorates over time when exposed to heat and humidity. This defect has resulted in 27 deaths and more than 400 injuries in the U.S. alone. Worldwide, the issue has claimed at least 35 lives. The Takata recall is the largest in U.S. automotive history, encompassing at least 67 million inflators, with around 100 million inflators recalled globally. Takata's bankruptcy was precipitated by these safety concerns.

Owners of affected vehicles are advised to check their car's status on the NHTSA website and schedule repairs immediately if their vehicle is involved. Ford and Mazda are providing free towing, mobile repairs, and loaner vehicles. The companies have made extensive efforts to contact vehicle owners, with Ford reporting a 95% repair rate among U.S. customers.

(Credit: The Associated Press)