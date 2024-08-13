Pizza Hut, DQ PH offer Carlos Yulo free pizza and ice cream for life
Pizza Hut Philippines and DQ Philippines honor Carlos Yulo, the Filipino gymnast and two-time Olympic gold medalist, with a lifetime supply of pizza and ice cream in recognition of his historic win at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
“Carlos Yulo is a fearless individual whose boldness aligns with that of Pizza Hut and DQ,P which is why we are celebrating his historic feat with a bold and flavorful gift -- free pizza and ice cream for life!” said Philippine Pizza Inc. chief operating officer Chacha Junio.
MAKE IT A PARTY!
Starbucks Philippines is bringing summer to a sweet close with its Summer 3 beverage lineup ongoing until 9 September. New additions include the Strawberry Truffle Cream Frappuccino and Latte, inspired by chocolate-dipped strawberries and chocolate cake, as well as the returning Belgium Chocolate Frappuccino and Latte. Also featured is the Golden Fusion, a Barista Champion Recipe, blending espresso with pear and orange blossom flavors.
For cakes, available are Cookies and Cream Cheesecake Made with Oreo Cookies, Chocolate Swiss Cake and Chocolate Butterscotch Oat Bar with Sea Salt. Grab these limited-time treats at Starbucks stores or through GrabFood, foodpanda and Pick.A.Roo. Plus, enjoy exclusive Summer 3 food options and colorful merchandise like Summer Bears and Alpaca Fiesta items.
YUMMINESS OVERLOAD
If you’re craving delicious desserts, look no further -- Caramia has it all.
Among its bestsellers are Ube Cake (layers of ube chiffon with ube halaya filling topped with whipped cream), Salted Smores Cake (chocolate buttercake with light chocolate cream, lightly salted marshmallow icing on graham crust) and Midnight Dream (cream chocolate chiffon and caramelized cashews). It also offers premium gelato with flavors such as Pistachio, Ferrero, Maltesers, Peach Mango Caramel and Coffee Mudslide, among others. For more details, call 8555-1000 or 88221111 or visit www.amici.ph.
Real Veggie Burger
Shake Shack introduces the Veggie Shack, a new veggie burger to be available starting 15 August. This limited-time creation features a patty made from mushrooms, sweet potatoes, carrots, farro, and quinoa, topped with American cheese, pickles, crispy onions and ShackSauce on a toasted non-GMO potato bun. Priced at P400, the Veggie Shack blends 11 vegetables into a tasty, satisfying burger. Pair it with Shack’s Fresh Lemonade, Fifty / Fifty or ShackMeister Ale for the perfect meal.
Fans can get early access to the Veggie Shack by ordering online at shakeshackph with free delivery during this period. Also, Shake Shack will host a SHK x 808 Originals Dance Class on 7 September, offering a Veggie Shack Meal and a free Shack Swag. Tickets are available for P1,500. For more details, follow @shakeshackph on social media or visit shakeshack.ph.