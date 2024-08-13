Pizza Hut, DQ PH offer Carlos Yulo free pizza and ice cream for life

Pizza Hut Philippines and DQ Philippines honor Carlos Yulo, the Filipino gymnast and two-time Olympic gold medalist, with a lifetime supply of pizza and ice cream in recognition of his historic win at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“Carlos Yulo is a fearless individual whose boldness aligns with that of Pizza Hut and DQ,P which is why we are celebrating his historic feat with a bold and flavorful gift -- free pizza and ice cream for life!” said Philippine Pizza Inc. chief operating officer Chacha Junio.