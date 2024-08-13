Fixed six-year term for barangay, SK officials sought

House Speaker Martin Romualdez and six other House leaders introduced House Bill 10747 seeking a fixed six-year term for barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials which aims to ensure the continuity of their programs and projects.

“By extending their terms, barangay officials will have ample time to plan and implement long-term initiatives for their communities’ development,” Romualdez stated during the National Congress of the Liga ng mga Barangay.

He added that this will also eliminate electoral distractions, allowing officials to focus on delivering services.

Other proponents of the bill include Deputy Speaker Aurelio Gonzales, Jr., and several other House leaders.

To recall, Senator Imee Marcos has filed a similar Senate bill, which also limits barangay officials to two consecutive terms.

Both bills aim to schedule the next barangay and SK elections on the last Monday of October 2029 and every six years thereafter which would replace the current schedule of December 2025, which has been postponed multiple times.